Pictures From Makhura's Office Fire

A portion of a building which houses the offices of Gauteng Premier David Mahkura in the Johannesburg CBD caught fire on Friday morning.

Makhura told reporters that the cause had been an electrical fault on the 7th floor. The building has been evacuated and Johannesburg Emergency Services are on scene dealing with the blaze.

Mahkura apparently left the ANC policy conference at Nasrec, near Soweto, to attend to the emergency.

BREAKING NEWS: #Gauteng Premier, David #Makhura's office is on fire, his officials have just confirmed. pic.twitter.com/i7erwwAbZs — Xoli Mngambi (@XoliMngambi) June 30, 2017

Gauteng Premier #DavidMakhuras office is on fire pic.twitter.com/PHnmhixbqf — Kaya FM News (@KayaNews) June 30, 2017

Eyewitness photographs of the fire at Gauteng Premier David Makhura's office. All staff evacuated from building. pic.twitter.com/lA5y2EQO7r June 30, 2017

The Joburg Fire Department is at burning offices of Gauteng premier, cause of fire not known, investigation will be conducted #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/erLCLjjgXt — Mweli Masilela (@mwelimasilela) June 30, 2017

Additional reporting by News24