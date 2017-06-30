All Sections
Feedback
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS

    Pictures From Makhura's Office Fire

    Fire was caused by an electrical fault

    30/06/2017 11:24 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago
    Vathiswa Ruselo/Sowetan/Gallo/Getty
    Gauteng Premier David Makhura.

    A portion of a building which houses the offices of Gauteng Premier David Mahkura in the Johannesburg CBD caught fire on Friday morning.

    Makhura told reporters that the cause had been an electrical fault on the 7th floor. The building has been evacuated and Johannesburg Emergency Services are on scene dealing with the blaze.

    Mahkura apparently left the ANC policy conference at Nasrec, near Soweto, to attend to the emergency.

    Additional reporting by News24

    MORE: David Makhura News