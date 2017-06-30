So Nadia Nakai Wants 'The Keys, The Keys, The Keys' In Her Latest Freestyle

SA rapper Nadia Nakai was on Factory 78, a UK radio station, as she gave us her Bragga Freestyle. With bars being the essential part of freestyling in hip-hop, Nadia Nakai needed "the keys, the keys, the keys" necessary to unlock possibly one of the most hilariously, awkward and below-par freestyles we've seen.

We know, freestyling is a skill not many rappers can perfect, but after her Bragga Freestyle went online, SA Twitter was not impressed at all.

#BraggaFreestyle

Nadia : the keys the keys the keys the keys.....



Me: pic.twitter.com/6rvU88WwkW — ♡Ms LEO♡♌ (@lulu_B15) June 30, 2017

Saying Nadia Nakai Can Rap And She's Dope Is Suppose To Be One Of The Things That Gets You Arrested #BraggaFreestyle pic.twitter.com/LsSEgKAO06 June 30, 2017

#BraggaFreestyle she said she's running the game.



Yeah well maybe on the sidelines with water bottles. pic.twitter.com/Gqg6UlIp41 — Life Line Guide (@MPILENHLE_SA) June 30, 2017

#BraggaFreestyle This is one of the whack freestyle i've ever listened to



Nadia Nakai cant Rap pic.twitter.com/qu8lW30IZ7 — New Age Stifler😋 (@JustAPEX_) June 30, 2017

#BraggaFreestyle



She must just write down her lines and rehearse, girl can't improvise pic.twitter.com/1pDu7fzdSt — Queen Benedicta👑 (@Van_de_Skool) June 30, 2017

The Beat Giving Nadia Nakai An "L"#BraggaFreestyle pic.twitter.com/hjD9Qs14Fi — Awodwa Rigala (@a4wodwa_sa) June 30, 2017

#BraggaFreestyle Nadia Nakai Yo, I killed that freestyle



Twitter be like.... pic.twitter.com/1ccZ5uRg0S — Mbongeni (@MGegana7) June 30, 2017

#BraggaFreestyle How about Nadia Nakai stick to writting down & rehearsing before she humiliates herself further more...😧😧😧 pic.twitter.com/NZuTrgCK2U — Tweet Master (@AndImLourens) June 30, 2017

Maybe next time, Nadia.