So Nadia Nakai Wants 'The Keys, The Keys, The Keys' In Her Latest Freestyle

SA rapper Nadia Nakai was on Factory 78, a UK radio station, as she gave us her Bragga Freestyle. With bars being the essential part of freestyling in hip-hop, Nadia Nakai needed "the keys, the keys, the keys" necessary to unlock possibly one of the most hilariously, awkward and below-par freestyles we've seen.
#BraggaFreestyle 'BARS' pic.twitter.com/XDiAC4UXjk— TweetGuru (@JustKholii_) June 30, 2017
We know, freestyling is a skill not many rappers can perfect, but after her Bragga Freestyle went online, SA Twitter was not impressed at all.
#BraggaFreestyle— ♡Ms LEO♡♌ (@lulu_B15) June 30, 2017
Nadia : the keys the keys the keys the keys.....
Me: pic.twitter.com/6rvU88WwkW
Saying Nadia Nakai Can Rap And She's Dope Is Suppose To Be One Of The Things That Gets You Arrested #BraggaFreestyle pic.twitter.com/LsSEgKAO06— Awodwa Rigala (@a4wodwa_sa) June 30, 2017
#BraggaFreestyle Just imagine Nadia freestyling on Sway. pic.twitter.com/lcddPEpItf— TweetGuru (@JustKholii_) June 30, 2017
#BraggaFreestyle she said she's running the game.
Yeah well maybe on the sidelines with water bottles. pic.twitter.com/Gqg6UlIp41— Life Line Guide (@MPILENHLE_SA) June 30, 2017
#BraggaFreestyle This is one of the whack freestyle i've ever listened to— New Age Stifler😋 (@JustAPEX_) June 30, 2017
Nadia Nakai cant Rap pic.twitter.com/qu8lW30IZ7
Y'all Calling That A Freestyle??#BraggaFreestyle pic.twitter.com/QvDMNTcrj2— Tsietsi (@Dom_RxvG) June 30, 2017
#BraggaFreestyle— Queen Benedicta👑 (@Van_de_Skool) June 30, 2017
She must just write down her lines and rehearse, girl can't improvise pic.twitter.com/1pDu7fzdSt
The Beat Giving Nadia Nakai An "L"#BraggaFreestyle pic.twitter.com/hjD9Qs14Fi— Awodwa Rigala (@a4wodwa_sa) June 30, 2017
Twitter after listening to #BraggaFreestyle pic.twitter.com/1vPIDoSvYK— mario11 (@finallymariro) June 30, 2017
#BraggaFreestyle Nadia Nakai Yo, I killed that freestyle— Mbongeni (@MGegana7) June 30, 2017
Twitter be like.... pic.twitter.com/1ccZ5uRg0S
#BraggaFreestyle How about Nadia Nakai stick to writting down & rehearsing before she humiliates herself further more...😧😧😧 pic.twitter.com/NZuTrgCK2U— Tweet Master (@AndImLourens) June 30, 2017
Maybe next time, Nadia.