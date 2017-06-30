All Sections
    ENTERTAINMENT

    So Nadia Nakai Wants 'The Keys, The Keys, The Keys' In Her Latest Freestyle

    Nadia gave one of the funniest freestyles on UK radio.

    30/06/2017 15:32 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago
    Nadia Nakai

    SA rapper Nadia Nakai was on Factory 78, a UK radio station, as she gave us her Bragga Freestyle. With bars being the essential part of freestyling in hip-hop, Nadia Nakai needed "the keys, the keys, the keys" necessary to unlock possibly one of the most hilariously, awkward and below-par freestyles we've seen.

    We know, freestyling is a skill not many rappers can perfect, but after her Bragga Freestyle went online, SA Twitter was not impressed at all.

    Maybe next time, Nadia.

