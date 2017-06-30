These Are Some Of SA's Young Chorogreophers Making People Like Babes Wodumo Dance Like Stars

Bontle Modiselle during the MTV Africa Music Awards 2016 (MAMA) Nominations at the Constitutional Hill, Braamfontein on September 21, 2016. (Photo by Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

Young South African street dancers and choreographers don't always get the kudos they deserve, but celebrity dancers such as musician Babes Wodumo are putting their work on the map. Here are a few of the ones we're watching, and who you should be too:

Rudi Smit

Cape Town-based Smit got the whole country talking last year when a video he choreographed to Meghan Trainor's hit, Me Too, went viral.

At the time of publishing, Smit's video, which features a crew of some of the Cape's most exciting young dancers, had been watched nearly 1 million times on YouTube.

His spicy style and fresh take on casting got the nod from Trainor herself – a big boost to Smit's name. Check him out on Facebook, where he's always up to cool things.

Junior Ferreira

The star of PE's Finest Rap Crew, which has represented South Africa twice at the World Hip-Hop Championships, Ferreira is a bit of a legend in hip-hop dance circles.

Aside from being a famous dancer in his own right, Ferreira also just choreographed his own production, Whirl Wind, which tells the story of Dawid Stuurman, a Khoi icon who fought against the slavery and oppression of his people.

I could go on about Ferreira's achievements, but the boy has soul. If you see his name on a poster somewhere, go watch.

Bontle Modiselle

She's risen to fame over the course of this year mainly due to her role as a presenter on SABC2's Showville and e.tv's Club 808.

The 25-year-old has been dancing for eight years and starred in South Africa's first feature dance film, Hear Me Move, last year.

Modiselle, who is one of Lip Sync Battle Africa's choreographers, has featured in the music videos of artists including Nigeria's Wizkid and Iyanya and South Africa's Jozi. Hopefully, we'll get to see more from her in the future.

This story originally appeared in City Press #Trending.