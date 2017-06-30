Yet Another KZN Councillor Shot And Killed

A woman wears a t-shirt bearing the face of slain ANC ward candidate Khanyisile Ngobese-Sibisi, who was shot and killed last year while giving out blankets to the elderly for Mandela Day in Ladysmith.

The KwaZulu-Natal government has condemned yet another violent fatal attack on a Richmond municipality councillor.

MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nomusa Dube-Ncube said she was "shocked and outraged" at the killing of yet another councillor in the KZN midlands.

Ward 2 councillor Sfiso Mkhize was killed in a hail of bullets on Thursday evening while on his way home.

Mkhize is the third municipal official to die from a shooting in Richmond in just three months.

"This is an extremely difficult time for the fraternity of local government as we mourn yet another loss of a public representative at the hands of cold-blooded assassins who have no respect for human life," said Nomusa Dube-Ncube.

She said the fatal shooting would not deter leaders.

"We must all come together to keep pressure on the criminals in our society who create an atmosphere of fear through the murder of local government representatives," she said.

She further called on the local community to remain calm and allow law enforcement to conduct investigations.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, constituency and political party of [councillor] Mkhize, the ANC. [His] untimely death without a doubt has left a void in the community of Richmond."

Dube-Ncube urged law enforcement agencies to investigate the killing without delay and bring the perpetrators to justice.

"This is a period in which we must unite to take back the space from the criminals who want to plunge the Richmond area back [in]to violence. We must never reverse the progress we have made in building a Richmond that has turned its back on violence and embraced peace."

The ANC in the province also condemned the incident passing condolences to Mkhize's family and community.

"We sincerely convey our deepest condolences to the family, friends and relatives of comrade Sfiso for such a tragic and painful loss of life."

A commission of inquiry into the killing of politicians in KZN, chaired by advocate Marumo Moerane, was announced by Premier Willies Mchunu in March.

At the time of the establishment of the commission, Mchunu said records showed that 12 members of the ANC, three members of the IFP, three members of the NFP and two SACP members had been murdered in recent months. – News24