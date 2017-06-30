Zuma: Use Policy Conference To Implement Existing Policies

South Africa's President Jacob Zuma waves as he arrives to address the National Youth Day commemoration, under the theme "The Year of OR Tambo: Advancing Youth Economic Empowerment", in Ventersdorp, South Africa June 16, 2017. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

The ANC must use its policy conference to find ways to effectively implement existing policies, ANC president Jacob Zuma said. This will be the main focus of the two-day conference which kicks off in Johannesburg on Friday, IOL reported on Friday.

Zuma addressed the ANC's gala dinner on Thursday night, telling delegates that the country needed a united ANC.

Deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa was reportedly not in attendance as he was sent to the funeral of former Botswana president Ketumile Masire.

The dinner was, however, attended by the likes of Gwede Mantashe, S'Dumo Dlamini, Senzo Zokwana and Susan Shabangu, IOL reported.

"While the ANC has sound policies, we must use the Policy Conference to find mechanisms to accelerate their effective implementation. That will be our main focus, to say how we can effectively implement our good policies," he said.

Zuma said the ANC had set aside two days to focus on organisational renewal.

"South Africa needs a strong, united and focused ANC, and we have a duty to ensure that we resolve all challenges that hinder the ANC from fully fulfilling its role as the leader of society," Zuma reportedly said.

Zuma reportedly said he wanted the ANC to become the political home for all South Africans, "who want a truly united, non-racist, non-sexist and prosperous society."