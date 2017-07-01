Beyonce And Jay-Z’s Twins’ Names Speculated To Be Rumi And Sir Carter After Couple File Trademarks

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have yet to officially confirm they've even had twins let alone announce what their names are, but we might just have got our biggest clue yet as to what they're calling the baby boy and girl.
According to TMZ, the couple have filed trademarks for two unusual monikers in the US.
And those names would be Sir Carter and Rumi.
Well, we did say they were unusual.
The couple, who already have a 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, reportedly want to protect and secure the rights to the unusual names.
The 35-year-old 'Formation singer' reportedly gave birth last month.
A source told PEOPLE magazine on Saturday 17 June: "Bey and Jay are thrilled and have started sharing the news with their family and closest friends."
Multiple sources also reportedly confirmed the news to US weekly.
Showbiz 411 was the first to report the news that Beyoncé had given birth.
"There's a less than one percent chance we're wrong but... sources say that Beyonce gave birth to twins on Monday (12 June) night or Tuesday (13 June) morning in Los Angeles," the website states.
"The source is good. Those kids are here."
Beyoncé announced she was expecting twins, just four months ago, on 1 February.
She shared the photo below and told her Instagram followers: "We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over.
"We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes."
