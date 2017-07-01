Grandpa Sweetly Serenades His Wife For Their 70th Wedding Anniversary

After 70 years of marriage, Paul Miller is still madly in love with his wife Imogene, and it shows.

At the couple's June 10 anniversary party in Hot Springs, Arkansas, Paul serenaded Imogene with a rendition of "Let Me Call You Sweetheart" by Bing Crosby, holding her hand all the while.

"I started practicing so it would sound just right," Paul told ABC News. "I didn't just reach up out of the clear blue sky to choose it."

The couple officially celebrated their 70th anniversary on June 15, which was also Paul's 90th birthday.