Ntando Duma's Daughter Sbahle Mzizi Is Finally Here

Media personality Ntando Duma and her fiancé Junior Mzizi, known popularly as Junior De Rocka have welcomed their baby girl Sbahle.

Duma posted a pic of the newborn on her Instagram account last night. She tagged the newborn who has her own Instagram account, with almost 40 000 followers. From the looks of Sbahle's account her official birth date is 28 June.

❤😍️🙏🏼 A post shared by Ms Ntando Fleekiswa Duma (@dumantando) on Jun 30, 2017 at 12:51pm PDT

Sbahle, which loosely translated from isiZulu means "we are beautiful", is described in her Insta bio as "daddy's fav girl, mommy's little princess". Her bio also says she is a future president. But her account, which holds 43 posts at the time of publishing, is private.

Before Sbahle's arrival, Duma celebrated with a lavish shower that left us quite broody.

At the shower, the then mum-to-be looked radiant in a white gown by Deja Vu Designs. The guests also wore white to the event.