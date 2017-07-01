These Are The 7 Types Of People You Are Bound To See At The Durban July Today

As the 2017 instalment gets underway at the Greyville Racecourse, different types of folks will make their way to the event.

On an annual basis, people travel from all corners of the country and even the continent to converge in Durban for the annual Vodacom Durban July weekend.

As the 2017 instalment gets underway at the Greyville Racecourse, different types of folks will make their way to the event, which has also been dubbed the greatest horseracing event in Africa.

Here are the five types of people you are guaranteed to find at the Durban July:

The celebrity

Celebrities love the July. Or rather the July loves celebs. Ag, whichever one it is the racecourse is packed with celebs from all genres of the industry. Most of them play host in the various marquees while others are there to perform and entertain. But then of course, if you are Somizi Mhlongo, you are also there to network and make more money before heading back to Joburg.

Celebrities are known for the fashion at the races and it's always great to watch. It makes for great entertainment too.

The I'll figure it out when I get there

Fam, even in 2017, there are still people who head to the coastal city for nice times without a proper itinerary. By proper itinerary we mean basic things like tickets to the parties, accommodation and money for the nice things at the July.

Surprisingly, year after year these people manage to live it up, with no budget. Often they have no idea what the event is actually about -- the horses. They're there because, fomo.

The BMF

You know these people. They have enough money to come through driving a fancy car and have access to a marquee... And no, we are not talking about the Black Management Forum, but rather the Blow Money Fast kind of people. For them, money is no object, or at least it seems until one has to head home and it becomes evident that they did not budget for as many after parties as there ended up being. Then they end up having to call the likes of Sibusiso "DJ Sbu" Leope to help them get back home. Apparently radio stations have received such calls before, but don't quote us.

The socialite

These people are the life to the party down in Durban. They are not quite the celeb, but they are known. Their outfits are often over the top and they never miss out on an opportunity to be part of the events of the July. They are probably donning a ridiculous hat or a slit that's a little bit too high. Their suit tends to be a little bit too fitted or too shiny, sometimes even both. Sigh!

The horseracing fanatic

These people don't miss out on any horseracing event. They are there to make money and will stop at nothing to make that happen. They know the horses by name and understand each horse's form. These are the people to ask if you are unsure which one to back. You will see them.

The grandstand onlookers

This year, R220 gets you in. This will give you access to the grandstand to watch the horseraces and the celebrities and folks living their best lives in the marquees. These people don't mind though because ivibe isakhona in the stands and they can say they were at the July and it wouldn't be a lie.

The politicians

The thing about our politicians is that they love a good party. This year might be a bit awkward though because the July coincides with the ANC Policy Conference and the politicians actually have to work. Eish.