The Vodacom Durban July is in full swing and celebrities really came out to play this year.

These are our favourites so far:

Khanyi Mbau

An Antherline creation... #ICEQUEEN 🌬 #Metanoia #💡📸: @dylankardashian hair: @brandshaircouture makeup: Me A post shared by Khanyi Mbau METANOIA (@mbaureloaded) on Jul 1, 2017 at 7:31am PDT

DJ Tira

Touch Down | Mr Bearings 🚀 #AfroMarquee2017 #DurbanJuly2017 A post shared by djtira (@djtira) on Jul 1, 2017 at 2:07am PDT

Lalla Hirayama

Julius Malema

Family time😍😘 A post shared by Juliusmalemasello (@julius.malema.sello) on Jul 1, 2017 at 7:55am PDT

Thando Thabethe

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi

Went out to play with the other kids 🐎🥂🍸🎊 😉 A post shared by Mbuyiseni Quintin Ndlozi (@mbuyisenindlozi) on Jul 1, 2017 at 7:53am PDT

Kelly Khumalo

💙 A post shared by Kelly Khumalo (@kellykhumaloza) on Jul 1, 2017 at 7:34am PDT

Dineo Moketsi

👑👑👑 in @quiteria_george 🎨Beam Beat by @preciousxabamakeup #Dstv_VDJ #VDJ2017 #HostDuties 📸 @aust_malema A post shared by Dineo Moeketsi (@dineomoeketsi) on Jul 1, 2017 at 7:35am PDT

Ayanda Thabethe

Mbali Nkosi

Draped by @orapelengmodutle #VDJ2017 Styled by: @kgosilesego 📸: @blue_mbombo A post shared by Mbali Nkosi (@mbali_nks) on Jul 1, 2017 at 7:39am PDT

Norma Gigaba

Blue Mbombo

Cute lil number from @scalodesigner 🙏🏼💞 #VDJ #vodacomdurbanjuly2017 A post shared by Blue Mbombo (@blue_mbombo) on Jul 1, 2017 at 7:50am PDT

Amanda du-Pont

Khanya Mkangisa

#VDJ2017 Jumpsuit: @antherline Sunnies: @chanelofficial at #SunglassHutSA Styled by: @tebello_r Make up: @kenosisbeauty Pic: @2cheezyedits A post shared by K H A N Y A M K A N G I S A (@ilovekhanya) on Jul 1, 2017 at 6:22am PDT

Omuhle Gela

Dress by : @scalodesigner A post shared by Omuhle Makaziwe Gela 🎬 (@omuhlegela) on Jul 1, 2017 at 6:05am PDT

Uthando Nes'thembu's MaCele, Musa, MaKhumalo and MaNgwabe Mseleku.

Uthando Nes'thembu's MaCele, Musa, MaKhumalo and MaNgwabe Mseleku. #VDJ2017 A post shared by HuffPost SA (@huffpostsa) on Jul 1, 2017 at 8:12am PDT

NaakMusiq

⚫️⚪️ @markham1873 @aneyx_ 👊🏽 preparations... More pics coming later.. #vdj2017 A post shared by NaakMusiq (@iamnaakmusiq) on Jul 1, 2017 at 5:49am PDT

Dash

ARRIVED ‼️ #TellAVisionDash 📸 @everydaypeoplestories A post shared by Mthoko Mkhathini 🇿🇦 (@dashrsa) on Jul 1, 2017 at 7:56am PDT

And our very own Shandukani Mulaudzi and Duenna Mambana