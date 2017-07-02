Best Of The Blogs 01 July

1. Could It Be That Data Prices Are A Barrier To Financial Inclusion In Africa?

In Africa, banking the unbanked remains a pressing need. Roughly 700 million people in Africa are financially excluded – denied economic citizenship. Discussions on the issue beg the same question, time and again: why aren't traditional banks offering mobile solutions to potential customers who desperately need it? Read more.

2. Exactly How Should We Be Teaching 21st Century Children?

We cannot ignore that the world is moving at the speed of light and that new technologies are redefining the world as we know it. With the advent of 21st century teaching methods and amidst rapidly changing times, many schools and, indeed, many parents are struggling to grasp the notion of 21st century education, writes Yandiswa Xhakaza

3. The New Mining Charter Is Positive In At Least One Small Way -- It Allegedly Doesn't Have Chamber Of Mines Input

On Thursday, 15th of June, Mining Minister Mosebenzi Zwane gazetted the new charter for the mining sector, and if the media reaction to it is all you have to go by, you'd be forgiven for thinking he just expropriated the mines (not that it would be such a bad thing if he actually did that) from the private interests that currently hold them. Read more.

4. There Is A Link Between Crime And Economic Development

However, simplistic as it may seem, the most important crime deterrent remains information; sifting between perception and reality is critical. Educating yourself on particular risks and how to mitigate against them is the very first step, says Cloud Saungweme.

5. Max du Preez: Meeting The Agents Of Satan

It was a rough and dangerous time, the mid-1980s in South Africa.A time of states of emergency, detention without trial, apartheid death squads going at full tilt, of almost weekly mass rallies and strikes by the United Democratic Front and Cosatu, bombs going off in public places and troops and violent conflict in the townships. Read more.

6. Spur Has Turned Its Back On Fighting Violence Against Women And Children For The Sake Of Pleasing Whiteness

I grew up at Spur, I was a member of the Spur Secret Tribe and year after year, I was excited for my birthday parties there. The play area was our haven, we would play games, colour in our pretty pictures and wait for the moment where the waiters would bring the dessert with the sparkler in the centre and sing their famous Happy Birthday songs, writes our Engagement Editor, Shandukani Mulaudzi.

7. My Anxiety Is A Direct Result Of The Many Triggers That I Face Everyday As A Woman

I do not breathe with anxiety, I don't exist separately from it, I breathe anxiety daily, this is my reality, and this is my lived experience. Sometimes I need to remind myself to do what most take for granted; breathe, writes Journalism and Media Studies student, Charissa Cassels.