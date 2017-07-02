All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    Here Are 11 Of Our Favourite Celeb Looks From The Durban July

    This year's theme was "The Colour Of Magic".

    02/07/2017 13:25 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago
    Huffington Post SA
    Shelley Mokoena just had to be in this list.

    If you missed the Vodacom Durban July on Saturday, don't panic, HuffPost SA has your back. This year's theme was The Colour of Magic and celebrities had their own interpretations.

    We must say though fam, choosing a favourite was not hard we will just blame that on the poor celebrity turnout at this year's instalment. Although red is known as the colour of magic, we cannot get over Nomuzi Mabena's interpretation.

    The rapper and presenter donned a black number, her interpretation was all about black girl magic. We absolutely loved it. Here are eleven of our favourite celeb looks from yesterday.

    1. Thando Thabethe

    #OnArrival #VDJ2017 look @casperdesigner ...it's beautiful ❤️❤️❤️ thank you 😘😘

    A post shared by Thando Thabooty Thabethe (@thando_thabethe) on

    2. Nomuzi Mabena

    🖤✨ BLACK GIRL MAGIC ✨🖤 #VDJ2017 🐎 Dress: @ivylillycouture Shoes: @stevemadden Make Up: @preciousxabamakeup Hair: @ceeceeeee 📸: @simzphoto

    A post shared by Moozlie (@moozlie) on

    3. Ayanda Thabethe
    4. DJ Tira

    Touch Down | Mr Bearings 🚀 #AfroMarquee2017 #DurbanJuly2017

    A post shared by djtira (@djtira) on

    5. Candy Tsamandebele
    6. Norma Gigaba

    #the color of magic #VDJ🏇🏽... well done @gertjohancoetzee 👗🔥👌🏾

    A post shared by Norma Gigaba (@norma.gigaba) on

    7. MaKhumalo Mseleku

    Uthando Nes'thembu's MaKhumalo went with green as her Colour of magic. #VDJ2017

    A post shared by HuffPost SA (@huffpostsa) on

    8. Dineo Moeketsi and her boyfriend, Solo

    👑👑👑 in @quiteria_george 🎨Beam Beat by @preciousxabamakeup #Dstv_VDJ #VDJ2017 #HostDuties 📸 @aust_malema

    A post shared by Dineo Moeketsi (@dineomoeketsi) on

    Omunye nomunye nomunt'wakhe. 😍 #VDJ2017 👑 x 👑 in @quiteria_george 📸 @aust_malema

    A post shared by Dineo Moeketsi (@dineomoeketsi) on

    9. Shelley Mokoena

    Although she's not a celebrity, Mokoena looked so good, she just had to make the list.
    10. Sarah Langa

    All white for the #VDJ Wearing @gertjohancoetzee Shoes: @aldoshoes_sa #Aldo #AldoMovesMe #AldoSA #Aldoshoes

    A post shared by Mrs Sarah Langa Mackay (@sarahlanga) on

    11. Julius Malema

    Family time😍😘

    A post shared by Juliusmalemasello (@julius.malema.sello) on

    He's the CIC, we don't need to explain.
