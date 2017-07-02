Here Are 11 Of Our Favourite Celeb Looks From The Durban July

Shelley Mokoena just had to be in this list.

If you missed the Vodacom Durban July on Saturday, don't panic, HuffPost SA has your back. This year's theme was The Colour of Magic and celebrities had their own interpretations.

We must say though fam, choosing a favourite was not hard we will just blame that on the poor celebrity turnout at this year's instalment. Although red is known as the colour of magic, we cannot get over Nomuzi Mabena's interpretation.

The rapper and presenter donned a black number, her interpretation was all about black girl magic. We absolutely loved it. Here are eleven of our favourite celeb looks from yesterday.

1. Thando Thabethe

#OnArrival #VDJ2017 look @casperdesigner ...it's beautiful ❤️❤️❤️ thank you 😘😘 A post shared by Thando Thabooty Thabethe (@thando_thabethe) on Jul 1, 2017 at 9:14am PDT

2. Nomuzi Mabena

3. Ayanda Thabethe

4. DJ Tira

Touch Down | Mr Bearings 🚀 #AfroMarquee2017 #DurbanJuly2017 A post shared by djtira (@djtira) on Jul 1, 2017 at 2:07am PDT

5. Candy Tsamandebele

#🇿🇦VillageGirl just 🍭👗👑👠💄📸 before the race!!! #sesadi #pediandurban by @antherline ... #matome wa ga Seshole! #yourthebest | thanks to the Department Of Sports Arts And Culture #VDJ2017 #LimpopoKeGae #kezwazweo A post shared by #🇿🇦V I L L A G E G I R L (@candytsamandebelesa) on Jul 1, 2017 at 6:59am PDT

6. Norma Gigaba

#the color of magic #VDJ🏇🏽... well done @gertjohancoetzee 👗🔥👌🏾 A post shared by Norma Gigaba (@norma.gigaba) on Jul 1, 2017 at 6:42am PDT

7. MaKhumalo Mseleku

Uthando Nes'thembu's MaKhumalo went with green as her Colour of magic. #VDJ2017 A post shared by HuffPost SA (@huffpostsa) on Jul 1, 2017 at 5:50am PDT

8. Dineo Moeketsi and her boyfriend, Solo

She was giving us Solange Feels so we just had to take a picture. This is Shelley Mokoena an interior and fashion designer and co-founder of Prime Obsession. #VDJ2017 #colourofmagic A post shared by HuffPost SA (@huffpostsa) on Jul 1, 2017 at 7:24am PDT

Although she's not a celebrity, Mokoena looked so good, she just had to make the list.

10. Sarah Langa

All white for the #VDJ Wearing @gertjohancoetzee Shoes: @aldoshoes_sa #Aldo #AldoMovesMe #AldoSA #Aldoshoes A post shared by Mrs Sarah Langa Mackay (@sarahlanga) on Jul 1, 2017 at 7:38am PDT

11. Julius Malema

Family time😍😘 A post shared by Juliusmalemasello (@julius.malema.sello) on Jul 1, 2017 at 7:55am PDT

He's the CIC, we don't need to explain.