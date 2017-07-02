Here Are 11 Of Our Favourite Celeb Looks From The Durban July

If you missed the Vodacom Durban July on Saturday, don't panic, HuffPost SA has your back. This year's theme was The Colour of Magic and celebrities had their own interpretations.
We must say though fam, choosing a favourite was not hard we will just blame that on the poor celebrity turnout at this year's instalment. Although red is known as the colour of magic, we cannot get over Nomuzi Mabena's interpretation.
The rapper and presenter donned a black number, her interpretation was all about black girl magic. We absolutely loved it. Here are eleven of our favourite celeb looks from yesterday.
9. Shelley Mokoena