Hollywood's Best Silver Foxes And Foxettes Prove That Grey Is Groovier

There's been a bit of discussion surrounding Steve Carell recently. People aren't just observing that he has made the switch to grey hair, but also that he looks damn good while sporting his new look.
"Is this Steve Carell?"
"No, this is Hot Steve Carell" pic.twitter.com/TeuwQ5rylo— Galena (@whattaGstar) June 29, 2017
In light of this, why not check out the best silver-haired foxes and foxettes that Hollywood has to offer? While they may be mighty grey, they are still mighty fine.
THE FOXES
George Clooney
A classic, albeit obvious choice to get us started. The actor recently became a father to twins Ella and Alexander, but has been sporting the grey look for years.
Anderson Cooper
John Slattery
Jon Stewart
Anthony Bourdain
Sean Connery
THE FOXETTES
Jamie Lee Curtis
Helen Mirren
Meryl Streep
Judi Dench
Glenn Close
Diane Keaton
