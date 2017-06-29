Hollywood's Best Silver Foxes And Foxettes Prove That Grey Is Groovier

There's been a bit of discussion surrounding Steve Carell recently. People aren't just observing that he has made the switch to grey hair, but also that he looks damn good while sporting his new look.

"Is this Steve Carell?"

"No, this is Hot Steve Carell" pic.twitter.com/TeuwQ5rylo — Galena (@whattaGstar) June 29, 2017

In light of this, why not check out the best silver-haired foxes and foxettes that Hollywood has to offer? While they may be mighty grey, they are still mighty fine.

THE FOXES

George Clooney

A classic, albeit obvious choice to get us started. The actor recently became a father to twins Ella and Alexander, but has been sporting the grey look for years.

The silver beard also works well.

Anderson Cooper

Check that gaze.

John Slattery

Black glasses and grey hair seem to be a winning combo for the Mad Men actor.

Jon Stewart

Dominating the television and silver-fox games, simultaneously.

Anthony Bourdain

It's hard to believe he is 61. He's still got it.

Sean Connery

Whether he's Bond or King Arthur, he's got the look.

THE FOXETTES

Jamie Lee Curtis

So foxy.

Helen Mirren

Glamorous in grey.

Meryl Streep

Silver and sophisticated for Meryl Streep.

Judi Dench

She truly is one of Hollywood's best-known silver foxettes.

Glenn Close

She's ditched the half black, half white do from her days as Curella de Vil for a classic silver style.

Diane Keaton

She ditched her coloured locks in 2014 and has rocked the grey hair ever since.

