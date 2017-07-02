Nakhane Bags Yet Another International Award For The Film Inxeba (The Wound)

PARK CITY, UT - JANUARY 22: Recording artist Nakhane Toure attends the 'The Wound' Premiere on day 4 of the 2017 Sundance Film Festival at Prospect Square on January 22, 2017 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Sundance Film Festival)

A gay isiXhosa film called Inxeba (The Wound) on Saturday night scooped the awards for Best Film and Best Actor at Cinema Jove, the Valencia International Film Festival.

When asked about winning the Best Actor award, singer, novelist and actor Nakhane, who used to go by the name Nakhane Touré, said: "I always think having one dream come true is a miracle, but to have all these things happening at once is frightening. I keep thinking the rug is going to be pulled from under my feet. On the other hand, I worked really hard on this."

I WON BEST ACTOR AT SPANISH FILM FESTIVAL, @cinemajove FOR MY LEAD ROLE IN THE WOUND. OH MY GOD!!!! A post shared by NAKHANE. (@nakhaneofficial) on Jul 1, 2017 at 11:42am PDT

Nakhane was speaking to City Press while waiting to fly to London, Berlin and Paris to complete work on his second album and its European launch early next year. He was unable to accept his award in person, instead sending a video message.

Sure to be massively controversial in South Africa and already causing an outcry on social media for its subject matter, Inxeba is a film that tells a gay love story against the backdrop of traditional initiation to manhood. It has been gathering strong reviews since premiering at the prestigious Sundance Film Festival, and playing at festivals and in cinemas in France and, next month, the US.

It has also picked up awards at Frameline, the San Francisco International LGBTQ Film Festival, the Sydney Film Festival and the Torino LGBTQI Film Festival. But this is its biggest win to date.

"The best thing about the Cinema Jove awards is Nakhane's victory," director John Trengove told City Press. "His performance in The Wound is incredibly raw and heartfelt. He is a true artist and I am so happy that his work has been acknowledged."

The film shows at the Durban International Film Festival later this month and will be released on circuit later this year.

