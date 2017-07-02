This Twitter Account Imagines A World Where Trump Is Just Really, Really Nice

Raise your hand if you need a break from Donald Trump's Twitter account. Well, we found a temporary solution. The wonderful @niceDonaldTrump helps us escape from the president's Twitter rants and imagine a world where his tweets are far from nasty — and it's quite refreshing. "Spending a lazy Saturday playing Minecraft with Barron," one tweet reads. "I love being able to spend time with him; we learn so much from each other!"

Spending a lazy Saturday playing Minecraft with Barron. I love being able to spend time with him; we learn so much from each other! 😇 — Donald J. Trump (@niceDonaIdTrump) July 1, 2017

Instead of spending his time ranting about "fake news" and calling Democrats "obstructionists," nice-guy Trump posts pictures of wildlife and cooking breakfast for dinner. Almost like a normal guy. The account, created in December 2016, describes itself as "Tweets from a normal, well-adjusted President. Most likely a parody." The irony is not lost on us. Another recent tweet reads: "Working hard this week with @FLOTUS on her effort to end cyber bullying! Immature name calling belongs in kindergarten, not online."

Working hard this week with @FLOTUS on her effort to end cyber bullying! Immature name calling belongs in kindergarten, not online. — Donald J. Trump (@niceDonaIdTrump) June 29, 2017

Meanwhile, the real Trump spent much of his time this week cyberbullying Morning Joe co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski — calling them "crazy" and "psycho", among other things. Maybe Trump will take some inspiration from this account. But given the tweets he posted Saturday morning, we're not optimistic. So while we may not be able to eliminate the constant barrage of tweets coming from @realDonaldTrump, nice-guy Trump is a welcome distraction. Here are a few more of our favorites:

No better way to start a laid back weekend at Camp David in the great outdoors! Day of sublime adventure planned for Barron, Mel, & me.😃 pic.twitter.com/XP8AmAliZy — Donald J. Trump (@niceDonaIdTrump) June 17, 2017

Is now is maybe a good time to talk about guns? — Donald J. Trump (@niceDonaIdTrump) June 14, 2017

To Muslim friends around the world: May the magic of Eid bring happiness in your life & may it fill your heart with wonders. #EidMubarak! — Donald J. Trump (@niceDonaIdTrump) June 25, 2017

☀ It's a terrific day for a seersucker suit. ☀ — Donald J. Trump (@niceDonaIdTrump) June 13, 2017