Zweli Mkhize Has Shut Down Any Talk About Zuma's Successor At The ANC's National Party Conference

ANC Treasury-General Zweli Mkhize has struck down suggestions that delegates may engage in presidential succession debates during the party's policy conference.

Speaking on the "balances of power", Mkhize -- who was door-stopped by the media -- said the term speaks of those who are for and against the revolution, rather than those who fall into different slates or factions.

"When you talk about balance of power, you talk about forces for the revolution: those who are out there to create change in society as opposed to those who are opposing change," Mkhize said.

"You have 4 000 delegates here, each one has their own views. They do not necessarily agree on everything. When they share those views and show those differences, that is when the debate starts. It is not going to be about who supports who, but rather about policies."

Mkhize said discussions on the President Jacob Zuma's successor will be left for December when the party goes to its National Conference.

"We are not having the issues of elections here at all," Mkhize said.

Asked about state capture and where and when it will be discussed, Mkhize emphasised that the policy conference encompasses 11 commissions and he said they must all discuss state capture and other related issues around the "weaknesses and tendencies" that need to be corrected in the ANC.

"The rest of the issues that relate to more investigative types of approaches such as if those emails (Gupta leaked emails) are true or not...We can't discuss that here, we can't investigate, we can't verify, we can't say anything," Mkhize said.

"What we can do is to say that as soon as that judicial commission of inquiry is appointed, everyone must go there and table those issues."

He said once the inquiry is finalised, the ANC will then have to evaluate if it needs to act on anybody implicated.