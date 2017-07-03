Bathabile Dlamini Appointed Acting Police Minister

Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini will fill in as the head of the police ministry until the end of week while Fikile Mbalula is away, according to a ministry press release on Monday morning.

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula, who on Sunday presented a report to press on the ANC's organisational renewal and design, will attend the International Criminal Police Organisation's (Interpol) congress on cybercrimes abroad this week.

Mbalula has a "rare honour" to receive an agenda to the congress, which will "set the tone and agenda on how the global body should respond to "scourge of cyber-crime and other related crimes", the statement said.

Dlamini under fire for comments on 'emotional women'

The ANC Women's League (ANCWL) president, meanwhile, came under fire over the weekend for the League's decision to have six men in its delegation at the ANC's 5th policy conference.

The Sunday Times reported Dlamini justifying the inclusion of men, saying males are at the conference to bolster capacity.

"The six men are a resource because sometimes we lose debates because we are emotional so now we want experts to argue," Dlamini is quoted as saying.

The ANCWL on Sunday, however, denied the remarks, saying "politically motivated reports driven by the mouthpiece of neo-liberals" who wish to maintain the status quo were neither surprising nor shocking.

The league's press release said it is "unfortunate that the Sunday Times journalist, a woman, decided to lie about the interview she conducted with both Cadre Bathabile and [ANCWL Secretary General] Cadre Meokgo [Matuba]".

In a press release issued by Matuba, the ANCWL said emotions were not discussed at any stage with Qaanitah Hunter of The Sunday Times. Instead, the League told Hunter "it was a fact that women are not represented in other sectors and gave her an example for instance about the issue of land which ina nutshell speaks about agriculture".

"The ANCWL under the leadership of President Cde Bathabile Dlamini and her collective will not be deterred by any media reports in demanding amongst others expropriation of land without compensation, establishment of State Bank, legislation of 50/50 % gender parity in all sectors at all levels, free sanitary pads for all girl children of the poor and working class, free and compulsory education for the children of the poor and working class until undergraduate level to mention few," the release said.