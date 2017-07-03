Best Of HuffPost On 3 July: 9 Stories You Should Catch

Jacob Zuma, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and Cyril Ramaphosa during the opening session of the ANC's policy conference

1. Ferial Haffajee finds fear at this year's ANC national policy conference, in stark contrast to 1990. Read more.

2. HuffPost SA rounds up the best of day 4 at the ANC's national policy conference. This is the latest.

3. The leaked Gupta emails have cost Moses Kgosana his job as chair of the Alexander Forbes board, after revealing that audit firm KPMG allegedly knew about R30 million in public funds being spent on a Sun City wedding while he was CEO. Read more.

4. The Johannesburg high court set aside a Prasa tender for ill-suited locomotives, saying "corruption would triumph" if it did not. Read more.

5. The Spur controversy continues, with an independent panel now saying its inquiry was "not cancelled" and will go ahead in October. Read the latest.

6. Argentine football player Lionel Messi married childhood sweetheart Antonella recently. We picked some of the best photos of the couple. See the pictures.

7. SARB governor Lesetja Kganyago has slammed Busisiwe Mkhwebane's recommendations on inflation targeting in the most recent to-and-fro between the South African Reserve Bank and the public protector. Read more.

8. Germany's Confederations Cup win further extends their reign in international football. Read about their success.

9. It's disheartening when the ANC Women's League, a group that is meant to give a voice to women in issues of leadership, chooses to sit out important debates around transformation, the economy and most important of all, the role of women in leadership. Read more.