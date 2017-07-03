'Corruption Will Triumph If Court Does Not Set Aside' Prasa Locomotive Tender, Says Judge

The Johannesburg high court on Monday set aside a R2,6 billion tender for new locomotives with the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa).

#Swifambo judgement: R2,6BILLION too tall locomotive tender is corrupt, set aside.

"Harm will be done to the administration of justice if this award is not set aside from the onset. Corruption will triumph if this court does not set aside the tender," the judgment read.

The tender was awarded to a company called Swifambo Rail Leasing in 2013. Rapport reported on "what may be the country's largest and most expensive recent tender blunder at Prasa": the rail agency imported 13 new Afro 4000 locomotives, which were not suitable for the local rail system and too tall to travel on the lines for which they were bought.

Locomotives worth R600 million had already been received and were part of a R3,5 billion order for 70 new locomotives.