Former KPMG Executive Quits Alexander Forbes After Gupta Wedding Claims

Moses Kgosana has resigned from his position as non-executive board director at Alexander Forbes, according to Fin24.com, after being set to take over as chairperson at the end of August.

His resignation comes after reports that audit firm KPMG allegedly knew about R30 million in public funds used to pay for a Gupta family wedding while Kgosana was chief executive.

He put his resignation down to feeling that "the demands on his time ... while attending to these allegations will interfere with his deliverable expectations".

KPMG denied any dodgy dealings with Gupta companies. But investigative journalism units amaBhungane and Scorpio discovered information in the leaked Gupta emails that indicate KPMG "was complicit in allowing the family to saddle South African taxpayers with the R30 million bill for their Sun City wedding bash", according to Business Day.

amaBhugane says the emails show that the Free State government allocated the money for the wedding, says EWN.

KPMG ended its relationship with the Guptas two years ago, but gave the family a clean audit before that.