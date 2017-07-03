The German national team has the nickname Die National Mannschaft. In German football it refers to working together to achieve a common aim and thus being responsible for each other.

Germany won the 2017 Fifa Confederations Cup in Russia on Sunday and now hold two of Fifa's prestigious international trophies, following their 2014 World Cup triumph. Germany is enjoying the fruits of their labour and is now the prime team as we enter a new reign in International football.

Dominance on All Levels

It has been the perfect week for German football. The country's Under 21 side won the European Championship on Friday and the senior national team went on to eclipse them by winning the Confederations Cup. Germany's players are exercising their power and authority in football, winning in all age groups with no team seemingly standing in their way.

They are almost monopolising football in the way they are controlling and dictating games and tournaments. Like the efficiency of their vehicles, Die National Mannschaft have mastered the art of winning football finals. And by believing in their youth system, by laying the foundations for the future, the Germans are reaping the fruits of their labour.

Germany has had to wait patiently for their period of dominance. Following their 2009 Under 17 European Championship win, the country went on to win the 2014 World Cup, the 2015 Under 19 European Championship, the 2017 Under 21 European Championship and 2017 Fifa Confederations Cup.

German football titles:

World Cup: 🏆🏆🏆🏆 Confederations Cup: 🏆 European Championship: 🏆🏆🏆 Euros Under 21: 🏆🏆 World Cup Under 21: 🏆 Euros Under 19: 🏆🏆🏆🏆 🏆🏆 Euros Under 17: 🏆

A New Reign

The Brazilians dazzled the world from 1994 to 2005 with their native Samba football, which saw them dominate international football with stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Ronaldinho. The Spanish changed football with their tiki-taka style of football between 2008 and 2014, during which time they won a World Cup and two Euros. And now the Germans are dominating in a new era.

Being the top team means you're the ones to beat and the pressure is on to continue winning games. But Germany is in a prime position to hold on to the international football throne, having laid the foundations from development stages right up to the most senior level.

National team coach Joachim Löw should be applauded for what he has built and installed with the German team. He has given them a collective identity, a winning mentality and the belief that Germany can go on and win any and everything, regardless of the teamsheet he names.

