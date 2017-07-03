Hout Bay Housing Protests Quiet, For Now

Imizamo Yethu Township Western Cape South Africa a General View of the Imizamo Yethu Township at Hout Bay And the Sub Standard Housing In Which the Residents Live. (Photo by: Education Images/UIG via Getty Images)

Roads in and out of Imizamo Yethu, Hout Bay have temporarily been reopened following a flare-up in housing protests over the weekend, Eyewitness News (EWN) reported on Monday.

On Saturday, angry residents protested over what they said was the City of Cape Town's sluggish response to the damage caused by a massive fire in March, which left 15,000 people homeless.

Police reportedly used stun grenades and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd.

Residents say the City of Cape Town promised that they would be relocated back to re-blocked structures after three months, but that this has not happened. They have been living in a temporary relocation area since the fire in March.

City of Cape Town mayor Patricia De Lille reportedly said she would meet with residents on Monday but only once their protests had ended.

"Once they are prepared to speak to the city and not hold the city at ransom with such protests, the mayor is more than willing to engage with residents," spokesperson Zara Nicholson told EWN.

Imizamo Yethu Movement chairperson Marcus Ndude told the Cape Times: "We have been engaging with the City and according to their plans and the meetings (with us), they promised to start super-blocking. We have been moved to a place that must be developed by putting in sewage pipes, roads and electricity.

"They promised us six by 6m of land with 1m in-between houses. The promises were made around the time of the fires in March this year. They were going to accommodate most of the people affected by the fire and some who are staying with their relatives."