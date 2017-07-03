ICYMI: Here Are The Best Snaps From Lionel Messi's Wedding

Barcelona and Argentina football superstar Lionel Messi tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart Antonella Roccuzzo, now Antonella Messi in a private wedding in Rosario, Argentina, on Saturday.

The wedding was hosted in a private location in Rosario, and had the glitz and glamor of a Hollywood wedding. Leo's wedding was nothing short of beautiful and Messi scored a goal of a lifetime with wife Antonella.

Here are the best pics from the wedding:

The moment they tied the knot:

Messi's parents were also in attendance:

Messi's father, sister, two sons and mother pictured from left to right:

Thiago Messi (son) with his cousins:

His Barcelona teammates were also in attendance:

The newlyweds will spend their honeymoon in the Caribbean Island of Antigua: