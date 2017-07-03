Parents There's An App With Over 10,000 Listings To Keep The Children Busy

Why are they called children when there's nothing chilled about them? I'm sure parents ask themselves this question often, especially over the holidays when entertaining them suddenly becomes your responsibility.

Child Friendly South Africa is an awesome new free app that has over 10 000 listings for kids. From trampoline parks, horse riding and Segway tours to go-karting, ice skating and more, you'll find just about every kind of activity for your kid listed here. But that's not all; Child Friendly SA also offers listings for services, shopping, travel, events, competitions and places near you.

"Information is presented in more than 200 categories and subcategories, covering the needs of kids from birth to the end of the high school years," says the press release. Click on the "Services" tab and you'll get options for emergencies, tuition and schools; and child, medical and personal care.

Basically, anything related to your child will be listed on Child Friendly SA, and it's all done in a logical and convenient way: "Developed by an award-winning digital development agency, alongside two well-seasoned and engaged parents as the entrepreneurs behind this initiative, the Child Friendly SA app follows a careful flow of logic based on what parents have used to search the web for many years, in order to present users with a quick way of finding what is needed."

No wonder tech guru Arthur Goldstuck named it his App of the Week.

Get it for free from iTunes or Google Play

This story originally appeared in City Press #Trending.