Patel: Government Must Respond To State Capture Swiftly And Honestly

Economic Development Minister Ebrahim Patel said swiftly acting against corruption and dealing with state capture honestly is one of the ways South Africa can pull itself out of its current economic slump.

Patel, who was speaking at a Progressive Business Forum breakfast at the ANC's national policy conference on Monday, said there are four elements to government's roadmap which will take the country "from where we are to where we want to be".

"We have a technical recession which potentially can deepen. We have had credit downgrades that are significant because they affect investor confidence and the cost of paying back the national debt. We have young people who are legitimately asking where their opportunities are," Patel said.

These are Patel's solutions going forward: