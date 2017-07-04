ANC Policy Conference: 'White Monopoly Capital' Gets A Makeover

White Monopoly Capital may now be just monopoly capital; direct and individual voting for executive members, strengthening the integrity committee and enlarging the party top six.

These are some of the recommendations that have come out the African National Congress' policy conference on Tuesday – most of which is a reiteration of proposals from previous conferences.

The commissions discussed were strategies and tactics as well as organizational renewal.

This is what the ANC is proposing to do:

Monopoly Capital is not an enemy:

The outcomes of the discussions on strategy and tactics reiterated what was contained in the 2007 Polokwane conference – that the relationship between the party and monopoly capital is one of cooperation and contestation.

Netshitenzhe: The relationship between ANC and (monopoly) capital is one of unity and struggle, or co-operation and contestation. #ANCNPC — HuffPost SouthAfrica (@HuffPostSA) July 4, 2017

Netshitenzhe: Discussions on monopoly capital will continue in ANC branches until the end of the year conference. #ANCPC July 4, 2017

Areas of cooperation were higher investment, job creation and skills development. But challenges include business collusion and the inflation of prices in the product market.

Netshitenze: 9 out of 11 commissions say not accurate to refer to 'white' monopoly capital. It can take many forms globally. #ANCNPC — HuffPost SouthAfrica (@HuffPostSA) July 4, 2017

ANC NEC member Joel Netshitenzhe, who presented the recommendations, said 9 of the 11 commissions recommended that the ideology of White Monopoly Capital be scrapped, and replaced with a more general Monopoly Capital.

More integrity, less corruption:

Tackling corruption was high on the ANC's to-do list at this year's policy conference and one of the main solutions recommended by the commissions was strengthening the Integrity Committee adopted in the previous Mangaung conference.

Potgieter-Gqubule: How to address issues of discipline in the org, social distance, and issues of corruption was discussed. #ANCNPC — HuffPost SouthAfrica (@HuffPostSA) July 4, 2017

The party wants the committee to be an independent structure with constitutional powers in the ANC to common anybody accused of corruption and thereafter report decisions back to the organization.

More leaders and independent voting:

On organizational renewal, the party's Febe Potgieter-Gqubule said there was a recommendation to reduce the size of the NEC to a "smaller and workable" group of between 40 and 60 members.

Potgieter-Gqubule: How do we ensure during the election of NEC (and downwards), we address factionalism which has become a cancer? #ANCNPC — HuffPost SouthAfrica (@HuffPostSA) July 4, 2017

The commissions also recommended that there be two deputy presidents, one for international relations and another for monitoring; as well as a second deputy secretary general for organisational building.

"We have to have elections in a format that does not make it easy for single factions in the ANC to get into top six positions, she said.

Potgieter-Gqubile: Proposal of separate election for each top position in the ANC instead of a ballot for all six at once. #ANCNPC — HuffPost SouthAfrica (@HuffPostSA) July 4, 2017

Commissions therefore recommended that there be individual nominations for each position in the top six. It was also suggested that branches should only be able to nominate 20 people; not 60.

Potgieter-Gqubule said there was a proposal to look at a form of direct elections for NEC and PEC arms of the ANC where every member in good standing will have a direct vote instead of an electoral college of branch delegates.