Malema's Land Grab Case Returns To Court

EFF party leader Julius Malema arrives with supporters for a demonstration in Pretoria, South Africa, November 2, 2016. Picture taken November 2, 2016.

EFF leader Julius Malema will appear in court in Newcastle on Tuesday over his prior calls for landless people to invade unoccupied land, IOL reported on Tuesday.

Malema was reportedly charged for inciting violence after his calls, and facing similar charges in Bloemfontein.

The EFF tweeted on Monday that the EFF leader would appear in court on Tuesday and Wednesday, and that a new charge had been added:

"incitement to commit a crime to wit: trespass in contravention of Section 1(1) read with Section 2(1) of the Trespass Act. Act 6 of 1959 as amended by the Criminal Law Amendment Act 59 of 1983".

Malema repeated his calls outside court in May, after his case was postponed in Newcastle. Malema is also challenging the Constitutionality of the 1956 Riotous Assemblies Act.

According to News24, he said:

"Nothing is more painful than having to explain the land struggle to a white magistrate. No white people will ever understand that. Please go on and occupy the land. This land struggle has led to many blacks having a place they call a home."

CIC Julius Malema Court Appearance:



Date: 4 July 2017 (Tomorrow) and 5 July 2017 (Wednesday)

Time: 08:00

Venue: Newcastle Magistrate Court — EFF Official Account (@EFFSouthAfrica) July 3, 2017