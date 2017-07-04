The Hout Bay Protest That Turned Into Outrage

Roads in and out of Imizamo Yethu, Hout Bay, remained closed on Tuesday after protests in the area. On Saturday, angry residents protested over what they said was the City of Cape Town's sluggish response to the damage caused by a fire in March that left 15,000 people homeless.

"We have been engaging with the City and according to their plans and the meetings (with us), they promised to start super-blocking. We have been moved to a place that must be developed by putting in sewage pipes, roads, and electricity." Marcus Ndude, Imizamo Yethu chairperson

Locals took to the streets and police reportedly used stun grenades and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd.

Residents say the City of Cape Town promised that they would be relocated back to re-blocked structures after three months, but that this has not happened. They have been living in a temporary relocation area in zinc structures since the fire in March.

Disgruntled Hout Bay residents have taken their protest to the streets and are erecting their shacks on the street. Hout Bay is on lockdown pic.twitter.com/fRAYKc6BEa — NomaEconomy (@Kalushikazi) July 1, 2017

Chaos broke out when protesters and police clashed, which ultimately led to one man being shot. Here are some of the graphic images taken from the Hout Bay Protest.

Some cars were stoned and others were burned by the protestors.

Trees cut down on Victoria road #HoutBayProtest pic.twitter.com/oXGF5qP7EC — Athi Mtongana (@Artii_M) July 3, 2017

The situation reached boiling point when Mayor Patricia de Lille failed to get access to Imizamo Yethu on Monday and issued an official statement:

"I am prioritising this matter [in #ImizamoYethu]" - Statement by Executive Mayor @PatriciaDeLille pic.twitter.com/lF96apfp2Y — DA Western Cape (@WesternCapeDA) July 3, 2017

Later on, she managed to get access and addressed the protesters:

I have just addressed the broader Imizamo Yethu community to address their concerns. #Houtbayprotest pic.twitter.com/H17bJXo54K — Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) July 3, 2017

As of Monday, the protest was called off after community leaders of Imizamo Yethu met with De Lille & The City of Cape Town to discuss the way forward.