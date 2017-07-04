All Sections
Feedback
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS

    The Hout Bay Protest That Turned Into Outrage

    Hout Bay Protest that turned ugly & left one man shot

    04/07/2017 12:06 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago
    Ashraf Hendricks

    Roads in and out of Imizamo Yethu, Hout Bay, remained closed on Tuesday after protests in the area. On Saturday, angry residents protested over what they said was the City of Cape Town's sluggish response to the damage caused by a fire in March that left 15,000 people homeless.

    "We have been engaging with the City and according to their plans and the meetings (with us), they promised to start super-blocking. We have been moved to a place that must be developed by putting in sewage pipes, roads, and electricity."Marcus Ndude, Imizamo Yethu chairperson

    Locals took to the streets and police reportedly used stun grenades and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd.

    Ashraf Hendricks

    Residents say the City of Cape Town promised that they would be relocated back to re-blocked structures after three months, but that this has not happened. They have been living in a temporary relocation area in zinc structures since the fire in March.

    Chaos broke out when protesters and police clashed, which ultimately led to one man being shot. Here are some of the graphic images taken from the Hout Bay Protest.

    Hout Bay Protest

    Hout Bay Protest

    Hout Bay Protest

    Some cars were stoned and others were burned by the protestors.

    Hout Bay Protest

    Hout Bay Protest

    Hout Bay Protest

    The situation reached boiling point when Mayor Patricia de Lille failed to get access to Imizamo Yethu on Monday and issued an official statement:

    Later on, she managed to get access and addressed the protesters:

    As of Monday, the protest was called off after community leaders of Imizamo Yethu met with De Lille & The City of Cape Town to discuss the way forward.

    MORE: Cape Town Housing Hout Bay News Patricia De Lille