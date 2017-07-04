Zuma's Backers Want To Ban Cosatu From ANC Events

Tensions between the ANC and Cosatu appear to be on the rise, with President Jacob Zuma's supporters at the ANC's policy conference proposing this week that the party should boycott Cosatu's events, to seek revenge on the trade union federation for banning Zuma from its events.

In May, Cosatu took the drastic step of banning Zuma from addressing its events citing the "absence of leadership" and the "deteriorating" state of the country's political state. Zuma was booed at a Workers' Day rally in May, which was canceled after workers refused to let him speak.

Cosatu has also called for Zuma to step down.

"The [special committee meeting] also took time to deal with the sentiments expressed by some of our members before May Day, who felt that allowing Zuma to address our event in Bloemfontein was inconsistent with out position calling for him to step down," Cosatu general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali said at the time.

Cosatu agreed with its members and reiterated that they no longer trusted and supported Zuma's leadership.

"Zuma will no longer be welcome to address Cosatu activities. This shall be communicated to the ANC, including engaging on its implications for our alliance," Ntshalintshali said.

On Tuesday, The Sowetan reported that Zuma's allies want the policy conference to propose revenge by banning Cosatu from ANC events.

Zuma's allies, ANC KwaZulu-Natal spokesman Mdumseni Ntuli and his youth league counterpart, Mandla Shange, made the proposal, The Sowetan reported. They were reportedly supported by delegates from the MK Military Veterans Association, the North West and the Free State.

But The Sowetan reported that ANC MPs Lerumo Kalako and Mondli Gungubele, Eastern Cape MEC Mlibo Qoboshiyane and telecommunications minister Siyabonga Cwele all opposed the idea. They reportedly said this was not a policy issue. The proposal was then reportedly turned down and referred to the plenary session to be discussed further.