ANC Fight Over White Monopoly Capital Explodes

Joel Netshitenzhe addresses the media on the side-lines of the African National Congress (ANC) 5th national policy conference at the Nasrec Expo Centre on July 04, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The conference is a gathering of about 3500 delegates from branches across the country to discuss the party's policies going into the elective conference in December, where changes and new policies will be ratified. (Photo by Gallo Images / Beeld / Deaan Vivier)

African National Congress (ANC) luminary Joel Netshitenzhe has refused to back down on demands that he recant on his statement that the party's policy conference has rejected the concept of white monopoly capital as the country's biggest bogey.

On Tuesday, Netshitenzhe said that the vast majority of commissions or policy negotiating forums at the ANC had rejected the concept of white monopoly capital and replaced its racial connotation with "monopoly capital" alone. He told a late-night media briefing that nine out of the conference's 11 commissions agreed that monopoly capital is a global phenomenon and could not be classified as "white". "We decided to affirm the resolution about monopoly capital taken in 2007," he said.

#ANCNPC Joel Netshitenzhe is being accused in plenary NOW of misrepresenting the resolution on WMC. He refused to apologize.CM — Clement Manyathela (@TheRealClementM) July 5, 2017

Netshitenzhe faced opposition in the ANC plenary where the party's final policy path was plotted.

Febe Potgieter-Gqubule, his colleague on the party's national executive committee, told reporters that an accommodation would have to be found as many ANC leaders see white monopoly capital as the root of all economic evil.

#ANCPolicy17 Jeff Radebe has to deal with Joel Netshitenzhe's non apology on WMC matter and NEC will have to decide. — Qaanitah Hunter (@QaanitahHunter) July 5, 2017

This debate puts Netshitenzhe up against President Jacob Zuma who is a proponent of the idea that white monopoly capital is central to the ANC's economic problems.

Netshitenzhe is a powerhouse in the ANC. He was an leading light of MK, the ANC's armed wing in exile, and has subsequently served in numerous strategic roles in the state. He also supported a motion of no-confidence in Zuma at a meeting of the NEC in May.

#ANCPolicy17 I hear there is drama in plenary now... Joel Netshitenzhe is the target for telling media there is now WMC. — Qaanitah Hunter (@QaanitahHunter) July 5, 2017

He is currently executive director of the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection and previously served as Thabo Mbeki's policy chief.