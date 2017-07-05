Best Of HuffPost On 5 July: 9 Stories You Should Catch

1. The ANC has wrapped up its fifth policy conference. Ferial Haffajee says the party is turning its back on a long-standing tradition of passing values from one generation to the next.

2. "While I fear for my safety, I cannot just keep quiet," says ANC MP Makhosi Khoza about attempts at intimidation after she called for a secret ballot for the vote of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma.

3. Robert Marawa is leaving the SABC, walking away from a contract he signed with SABC Sport last month.

4. Joel Netshitenzhe told the media that the vast majority of commissions at the ANC policy conference rejected the concept of white monopoly capital in favour of monopoly capital - and he refuses to back down.

5. But finance ministry spokesperson Mayihlome Tshwete said the reason members of the ANC might deny white monopoly capital is "because you are married to it".

6. Nomzamo Mbatha's star is rising and rising. She's just been announced as the new brand ambassador for Loreal Paris SA.

7. The majority is excluded in the battle for South Africa's riches, says radio news producer Pieter van der Merwe.

8. Zuma said in his closing comments of the ANC's policy conference that the party remains committed to the notion that "what unites us" is more important than "what divides us".

9. You cannot equate the loss of hair to the traumatic experience of rape. You just cannot.