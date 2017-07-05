Death Toll After Cape York Building Fire Rises

The number of people who have died from the fire in Cape York building has reportedly risen to seven.

Police and Emergency Management Services were still continuing with search and rescue operations.

Update: Number of people killed in Cape York building fire in Johannesburg CBD has risen to 7, seven other people injured. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/naZUo4ml2n — Mweli Masilela (@mwelimasilela) July 5, 2017

Update: During the search of the Cape York building three more bodies were found. Search & Rescue still continuing pic.twitter.com/TLiTMhOPLy — City of Joburg EMS (@CityofJoburgEMS) July 5, 2017

Cape York Update :"A man died this morning when he jumped from burning building escaping from a fire" @CityofJoburgEMS pic.twitter.com/Fs13GIkTJk — Moses Moyo (@moses_moyo) July 5, 2017

A fire broke out at the Johannesburg city centre building on Wednesday. Reports are coming in that one person has died and it is still unclear how the fire was started. This is the second building to be affected by a fire in Johannesburg CBD within a week.

Fire at Cape York building in Joburg CBD has been extinguished, sadly 1 person has died trying to escape the fire. Pics by @moses_moyo pic.twitter.com/piDETyZoc1 — City of Joburg EMS (@CityofJoburgEMS) July 5, 2017

Some residents who managed to flee were injured:

Others might still be trapped in the building:

@Karibu_Khanya Cape York building cnr Jeppe & Nugget caught fire and people trapped inside the building @CityofJoburgZA @HermanMashaba pic.twitter.com/sq7Qkq7NZW — Dorothy Mabelebele (@md_mabelebele) July 5, 2017

Cape York Building at cnr Jeppe and Nugget burning again @HermanMashaba the occupants fleeing pic.twitter.com/ry73PhQnG1 — Moses Moyo (@moses_moyo) July 5, 2017

In 2013, a baby was one of four people who died in a blaze in the same building.

The building has been marred by hijackings, and the city has had difficulty controlling its occupancy.