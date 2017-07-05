All Sections
Feedback
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS

    Death Toll After Cape York Building Fire Rises

    Reports say seven people have died.

    05/07/2017 12:04 SAST | Updated 3 hours ago
    Cape York Fire

    The number of people who have died from the fire in Cape York building has reportedly risen to seven.

    Police and Emergency Management Services were still continuing with search and rescue operations.

    A fire broke out at the Johannesburg city centre building on Wednesday. Reports are coming in that one person has died and it is still unclear how the fire was started. This is the second building to be affected by a fire in Johannesburg CBD within a week.

    Some residents who managed to flee were injured:

    Others might still be trapped in the building:

    In 2013, a baby was one of four people who died in a blaze in the same building.

    The building has been marred by hijackings, and the city has had difficulty controlling its occupancy.

    MORE: News