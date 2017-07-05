All Sections
    • NEWS

    Fire At Cape York Building In Johannesburg Leaves One Dead

    Another fire in Johannesburg CBD broke out which left one dead.

    05/07/2017 11:13 SAST | Updated 43 minutes ago
    Cape York

    A fire broke out at the Cape Yorking building, on Wednesday, In the Johannesburg city centre. Reports are coming in that one person has died and it is still unclear how the fire was started. This is the second building to be affected by a fire in Johannesburg CBD within a week.

    Some residents who managed to flee were injured:

    Others might still be trapped in the building:

    In 2013, a baby was one of four people who died in a blaze in the same building.

    The building has been marred by hijackings, and the city has had difficulty controlling its occupancy.

