Fleeing Suspects Wound Pakistani Driver After Killing Somali Shop Owner In KZN

A Somalian shop owner was shot and killed in a robbery and a Pakistani businessman shot in the arm during a subsequent attempted hijacking in an informal settlement in Everest Heights in Verulam, KwaZulu-Natal, on Tuesday.

"It is alleged that four suspects entered his shop and demanded cash. They took an undisclosed amount of cash and airtime vouchers," Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said. They shot and killed the 20-year-old man before fleeing in a VW Polo, he said.

While the suspects were on the run, they attempted to hijack a vehicle driven by the Pakistani businessman. "They shot and wounded the driver but failed to take his vehicle," Zwane said.

Reaction Unit South Africa spokesperson Prem Balram said, "The victim drove off, resulting in the suspects opening fire on his vehicle. One bullet struck him in his arm. The man then drove to a business on Himalaya Drive for assistance."

Zwane said cases of murder, business robbery, attempted murder and attempted hijacking had been opened at the Verulam police station.