David Tlale's show sees hopefuls battle it out for the position of assistant fashion designer.

Reality TV is more than just a trend in South Africa, it's an established platform that delivers great local content. One after the other they come and they go, and each one manages to cement its place in the hearts of viewers.

On Wednesday, media personality Somizi Mhlongo bid an emotional farewell (for now) to the viewers of his "Living The Dream with Somizi" on Mzansi Magic as the second season came to a wrap.

The season finale to Uyanda Mbuli's reality show, "Uyanda: It's On" also aired on SABC3 on Wednesday night.

Mbuli previously told HuffPost SA that her show is planned for two seasons consisting of 13 episodes each. It may not be long till she's back... She recently visited Buckingham Palace in England, where she filmed episodes for the second season.

Not so long ago, "The Hostess with Lorna Maseko", hosted by the media personality herself, wrapped up its first season on SABC3.

New shows are lined up for the second half of the year and most of them kick off this month. Here are the three shows we'll be looking out for:

1. The KFC Taste Kitchen

This show is a reality cooking competition that takes home cooks on a journey of innovation and explosive taste. Over 13 weeks, 11 teams of two home cooks compete against each other to create the most innovative authentic South African side dishes that complement KFC's original recipe.

The show premieres on July 14 at 7.30 p.m. Media personality Bonang Matheba is the host of this show.

2. Being Bonang

This show promises fans a glimpse into Matheba's life. The show features her day-to-day business life as well as highlights from her relationship with rapper and boyfriend AKA.

The show will air on Vuzu Amp on July 14 at 7.30 p.m.

This might get a little awkward because her other gig on Mzansi Magic premieres at the same time on the same day and will continue to air in the same time slot. Phew! Busy, busy Queen B!

3. The Intern by David Tlale

On this show, 12 hopeful fashion designers battle it out for the position of assistant designer for the House of David Tlale.

The contestants take part in a 13-week internship programme consisting of various challenges and eliminations. The winner walks away with a studio worth R250,000 and the job working with Tlale.

The show is scheduled to air on SABC3 on July 12 at 7.30 p.m.

With these exciting new shows lined up, the small box as we know it is about to get a whole lot more interesting.