How Limpopo MEC Onicca Moloi Lived Her Best Life At The Durban July

We think we know who had the most fun at this year's Vodacom Durban July, and it wasn't Zodwa Wabantu.

While Wabantu probably took the accolade for talk of the Durban July, it was MEC for Sports, Arts and Culture in Limpopo Onicca Moloi who was the host with the most.

The horseracing event may have come and gone, but we are convinced that Moloi had more fun than even some of the celebrities at the Greyville Racecourse.

In what she termed Limpopo Invades Tepen, Moloi's lounge hosted artists, designers, a comedian and a DJ.

Moloi, who is also a qualified chef made sure everyone knew she was having the time of her life.. Here's proof.

1. The betting:

2. Moloi danced the night away on Saturday:

Excuse us we on duty 🤣🤣#LimpopoInvadesTepen A post shared by The Pure One (@onicca_moloi) on Jul 1, 2017 at 11:17am PDT

3. And she rubbed shoulders with the who's who

4. And she was not done yet. On Sunday, Moloi attended the jazz event held at the Durban Botanical Gardens.

5. By home time, we weren't sure if she would be out partying anytime soon:

If you thought your Durban July weekend was the best experience, you might want to think again.