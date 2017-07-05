It's Nomzamo Mbatha's Season And We Love That She's making Us So Proud

If the world has not paused to take a moment and notice Nomzamo Mbatha then it might be too late, because she may have already passed them by.

The media personality is fast moving towards global stardom and her star is shining brighter than ever.

On Tuesday, Mbatha was announced as the new brand ambassador for Loreal Paris SA's Curl Nourishment Range.

Mbatha captioned her social media video announcement: "You never go natural, you return to it."

She said, "I've always had an interesting relationship with my hair. I have played around with different styles only because I've always believed that hair is an extension of yourself. I believe also in taking care of my crown. So when the Loreal team called me up with the new range designed specifically for Afro and curly hair, I jumped out of my seat. I am excited about this partnership."

In June, Mbatha went to New York to attend the 10th installment of the Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Liberty State Park.

Later in the month, she co-hosted the Black Entertainment (BET) International Awards in Los Angeles alongside actress and model Eva Marcille.

Academy Award winner and South African actress Terry Pheto congratulated Mbatha on her partnership with Loreal Paris SA.

Pheto is a former ambassador of the brand.

Mbatha also hosted the Essence Music Festival in New Orleans from June 30.

We cannot wait to watch Mbatha's star shine even brighter. Represent sisi!