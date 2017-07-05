All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    Robert Marawa Parts Ways With Metro FM, But He Heard The News From Other People First

    It was all so messy lately anyway.

    05/07/2017 17:08 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago
    Frennie Shivambu / Getty Images

    Sports presenter and media personality Robert Marawa has confirmed on Twitter that he is leaving the SABC, but said he had to hear it from other people first.

    When a fan asked Marawa earlier on the social media platform if he was indeed leaving, the presenter said, "I believe so... I had to hear via SABC personnel who received notice via internal mail... Go figure."

    The public broadcaster issued a statement on Tuesday saying it had decided to part ways with the 44-year-old after he repudiated the contract he signed with SABC Sport on June 6 2017. The SABC said several attempts to try and remedy the situation with Marawa proved futile.

    Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi wished Marawa well and asked for him not to get lost in the broadcasting world.

    In June, Marawa removed himself from his sports show on Metro FM, protesting against the suspension of his then producer Beverly Maphangwa, which he said was unfair.

    At the time, he took to Twitter to declare his stay-away until the matter was sorted out, saying he would not let Maphangwa take the blame for a team decision.

    Although Marawa's next radio move is unknown, his fans have asked that he not join online stations.

