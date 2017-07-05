Suna Venter Remembered As Brave And Unyielding

SABC 8 journalist Suna Venter was remembered as "brave" and "unbending in her ideals". A memorial service was held for Venter in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Venter was found dead in her flat on Wednesday, having reportedly died of a heart condition brought on by extreme stress. Her friends and family believe this was because of the stress she endured, including death threats and intimidation, after her fight with the SABC.

Venter and others were fired by Hlaudi Motsoeneng after refusing to implement his protest ban. The Labour court later reinstated them.

Her car's brakes were slashed and she was shot at in the face.

According to News24, Venter's colleague, Thandeka Gqubule said she knew Venter was ill when she was "too tired to argue" with her at their lawyer's office.

"I can't describe all the emotions that went through my heart at the time but the most dominant was shock," she said, describing her reaction when she found out about Venter's death.

Venter's sister, Tessa, reportedly said: "She was a wonderfully unique individual. She had the softest heart that you could ever find."

Another colleague, Sekoetlane Phamodi reportedly said Venter inspired him.

"She was brave and with the little time I spent with her and with the little time we shared together in our work to fight for something that matters... I was truly inspired."