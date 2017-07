ANC President Jacob Zuma embarked on a quick, tightly controlled media walkabout as the 5th ANC Policy Conference drew to a close. He thanked the media for sharing the outcomes of the policy conference with the public.

When asked if the ANC was more unified after the conference proceedings, the president replied: "The ANC has always been united."

Zuma commended the quality of conversation in the various commissions and described the conversations as healthy and constructive.

Watch.