The official promo trailer for one of the most highly anticipated reality shows, "Being Bonang", has dropped, giving us a hint of what to expect when the show premieres on July 14. But we were hoping for better.

The show, which aims to give fans a glimpse into the life of media personality Bonang Matheba, also highlights her relationship with beau and rapper Kiernan Forbes, popularly known as AKA.

From day one, the year 2017 has been the year of Bonang Matheba. She has done nothing but slay and we have literally been counting the days since the show's announcement in March. We cannot wait to watch and learn how Queen B keeps winning at this life thing.

However, fam, for a show that has been so highly anticipated, we feel that the team responsible for putting together the promo let us down and we have some questions we'd like to ask:

1. Is this a perfume advert?

Unless we are being ignorant or missing something, we'd hoped to see Matheba in her home as it's supposed to have been shot just before bedtime. The setup gives this a cold feel. It somehow gives the impression that it was too planned, too scripted and maybe a bit too enacted as well.

2. Does Bonang always respond to cyberbullying by posting the next selfie?

Looks like we'll find out from July 14. In the promo, despite being hated upon and trolled by bullies on social media, Matheba can be seen immediately posting another photo of herself on social media. This leaves us with further questions: Are we to believe that her next happy posts are truly happy? Or is it all a facáde? But then again, it's just a promo, which is all we have to go by.

3. The video ends off with a promise to "see the other side of Bonang". Is this the beginning of the curtain lifting on Matheba's emotional side?

Tears or no tears, "Being Bonang" is already our new favourite reality show, even before it's started. We cannot wait to watch her in her spaces. It will be something to see the emotional and vulnerable side of her beyond the slayage on red carpets and award show stages.

Fam, it's Bonang Matheba we're talking about here. For someone so fabulous, we think you could have and should have done better in promo'ing the show.

This one, though, we really like:

#BeingBonang coming to Vuzu Amp on July 14th at 19:30.... Set your alarm!! 👌🏽😎💃🏼🍾👑 pic.twitter.com/9QEOqIKBST — Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) July 4, 2017

The show airs on Vuzu Amp, DStv channel 103 at 7.30 p.m. on Friday July 14.

Our alarms are on. We cannot wait.