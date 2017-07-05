Where To Find Our Durban July Outfits

I think I can confidently say that myself and HuffPost SA's engagement editor, Shandukani Mulaudzi, looked all sorts of flames at this year's Vodacom Durban July.

Thanks to Spree and Lalalux Jozi, we took Durban by storm at the weekend armed with some of the best kotini (threads) money can buy.

We think the only reason we did not walk away with the best-dressed award at the horse-racing event was because the judges didn't see us. But that's okay, because we still slayed and we are happy for Norma Gigaba, who was crowned the day's best-dressed woman.

Our looks are available from the following links:

1. For the main event, Shandu went with the Bombshell Multiwrap dress available here. I donned the Ribbon detail dress, which you can get here.

Our Engagement Editor @shandumul and Entertainment Reporter @duenna_mm are at the Durban July bringing you all the fashion updates. Stay glued to Instagram and Twitter and Facebook. 🐎💃🏿 Theme: Colour of Magic: Red Dressed by @spreecoza ❤️ #VDJ2017 A post shared by HuffPost SA (@huffpostsa) on Jul 1, 2017 at 5:18am PDT

2. That evening, we headed to Zimbali Lodge and Resort for the Black and Gold afterparty hosted by Ambience Entertainment. We were dressed by Lalalux Jozi. I wore the Tahari dress, while Shandu had on the Alexia Admor number, available here.

The Black and Gold after party hosted by Ambience Entertainment. @shandumul dressed by @lalaluxjozi. #VDJ2017 A post shared by HuffPost SA (@huffpostsa) on Jul 1, 2017 at 1:55pm PDT

Black and Gold Party hosted by Ambience Entertainment. @duenna_mm dresses by @lalaluxjozi #VDJ2017 A post shared by HuffPost SA (@huffpostsa) on Jul 1, 2017 at 2:04pm PDT

3. And then came Sunday and we headed to the Courvoisier Yacht Experience. Bonang Matheba, Thabo "Tbo Touch" Molefe and David Tlale hosted the event. For this Shandu had on the Style Republic Cape Jumpsuit from Spree and I wore the Laser Cut Wrap Dress, also from Spree, which you can get here.

Sunday Yacht Party outfit. The team at @spreecoza really came through for us. @ShanduMul is in This is in the Style Republic Cape Jumpsuit. #VDJ2017 #courvoiseryachtexperience A post shared by HuffPost SA (@huffpostsa) on Jul 2, 2017 at 5:50am PDT

Sunday Yacht Party outfit. The team at @spreecoza really came through for us. @Duenna_mm is in the Laser Cut Wrap Dress. #VDJ2017 #courvoiseryachtexperience A post shared by HuffPost SA (@huffpostsa) on Jul 2, 2017 at 5:52am PDT

A huge thank you to Spree and Lalalux for hooking us up with the best threads. Khanimabo!