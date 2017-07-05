Where To Find Our Durban July Outfits

I think I can confidently say that myself and HuffPost SA's engagement editor, Shandukani Mulaudzi, looked all sorts of flames at this year's Vodacom Durban July.
Thanks to Spree and Lalalux Jozi, we took Durban by storm at the weekend armed with some of the best kotini (threads) money can buy.
We think the only reason we did not walk away with the best-dressed award at the horse-racing event was because the judges didn't see us. But that's okay, because we still slayed and we are happy for Norma Gigaba, who was crowned the day's best-dressed woman.
Our looks are available from the following links:
1. For the main event, Shandu went with the Bombshell Multiwrap dress available here. I donned the Ribbon detail dress, which you can get here.
2. That evening, we headed to Zimbali Lodge and Resort for the Black and Gold afterparty hosted by Ambience Entertainment. We were dressed by Lalalux Jozi. I wore the Tahari dress, while Shandu had on the Alexia Admor number, available here.
3. And then came Sunday and we headed to the Courvoisier Yacht Experience. Bonang Matheba, Thabo "Tbo Touch" Molefe and David Tlale hosted the event. For this Shandu had on the Style Republic Cape Jumpsuit from Spree and I wore the Laser Cut Wrap Dress, also from Spree, which you can get here.
A huge thank you to Spree and Lalalux for hooking us up with the best threads. Khanimabo!