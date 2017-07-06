Best Of HuffPost On 6 July: 9 Stories You Should Catch

1. The ANC's fifth national policy conference is over. Here's everything you need to know about the outcomes.

2. The International Criminal Court has found South Africa guilty for not detaining Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir after a visit to the country in 2015. The African president is wanted on charges of war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide.

3. Various editors were in court this morning at an SA Editors Forum interdict against Black First Land First, whose members have been targeting journalists. Malema said journalists should not be threatened by the "clownish" behaviour of BLF members.

4. Miss SA Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters was called out on social media as being racist for wearing gloves while feeding black children at a school in Soweto. She took to Twitter to defend herself.

5. Not surprisingly, Julius Malema didn't hold back on his views of the ANC conference. Read and watch what he had to say.

6. The ANC is concerned about espionage, foreign forces and external threats, saying "we know our enemies" and using phrases such as "colour revolution" and "regime change agents".

7. "Our Perfect Wedding" interim presenter Nomsa Buthelezi is still dealing with body shaming trolls, even though her stint on the show is over. In our eyes, here are five times that she absolutely slayed.

8. Steven Pienaar is returning to South Africa after 16 years of European football to play for the Clever Boys. Here are five reasons why his return is a welcome one.

9. Here are our top three picks of new reality TV shows you should be watching this month.