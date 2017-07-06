Feel free to insert your favourite name, Sean John Combs, Puff Daddy, Puffy, P Diddy and Diddy – but for this review, I'll choose Diddy. The hip-hop mogul recently released an 80-minute autobiographical documentary "Can't Stop, Won't Stop: A Bad Boy Story" exclusively through Apple Music.

It focuses on his preparation for the Bad Boy reunion tour held last year (I wish I was there), and Diddy's tireless and determined work in building the Bad Boy empire – one of the most influential hip-hop labels of all time that's got him on Forbes' 2017 list of highest-paid celebrities. You'll get some insight about the late Notorious B.I.G., Mase, Lil' Kim, Faith Evans, and, of course, Diddy himself, among other Bad Boy figures.

Director Daniel Kaufman gives an honest reflection of the ups and downs of Diddy's journey to building his empire that dominated hip-hop and R&B in the 1990s and 2000s. Kaufman uses a flurry of archival footage of the artist and the people that surrounded him during the build-up of his career, while the music mogul narrates his story with input from the likes of Jay-Z, Clive Davis, Mary J Blige and Nas.

A lot of the doccie is dedicated to the story of Notorious B.I.G. with a look at Evans and Lil' Kim's first interaction with each other since the death of the man that kept them at odds.

"Can't Stop, Won't Stop" will leave you with a great sense of the life and times of Diddy, even at times portraying him as just another guy next door. After watching the critically panned Tupac biopic "All Eyez on Me", this is sure worth a watch, whether you're a Diddy fan or not.

City Press Film Review: "Can't Stop, Won't Stop: A Bad Boy Story"

Director: Daniel Kaufman

Starring: Sean Combs, Lil' Kim, Faith Evans, Jay-Z, Nas

You can sign up to Apple Music for free for three months, R59.99 per month thereafter

This story originally appeared in City Press #Trending.