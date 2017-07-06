The Nation Stands Behind Uthando neS'thembu's MaKhumalo, AKA 'Wife Of The Nation' AKA 'National Treasure'

Polygamist Musa Mseleku's third wife, MaKhumalo recently tweeted:

If you could be granted one wish what would it be? A healthy baby is on top of my prayer list — Makhumalo Mseleku (@MakhumsMseleku) June 30, 2017

Not that it should be anyone's business, but many wondered why the popular wife from the hit show, Uthando neS'thembu, did not have kids.

But the latest episode from the show finally shed some light on fertility issues the couple has faced. In short, owing to two ectopic pregnancies, MaKhumalo's fallopian tubes had to be removed, affecting her ability to naturally conceive.

You see this right here 👇is true reality when some people do not understand that having a baby is such a blessing🙌 #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/YWBkGuuIno — Mr Add Value (@cjayke) July 7, 2017

The 28-year-old, AKA "the wife of the nation", has received an outpouring of support on social media, with some even calling for national prayer day for 'our national treasure.'

When Makhumalo cries the whole nation weeps #UthandoNesthembu — Issa Princess♡♕ (@Keabie_S) July 6, 2017

The whole Mzansi Nation is Praying for you Mama WeSizwe@MakhumsMseleku #Uthandonesthembu — 22/07 My Birthday (@matekihlabisa) July 6, 2017

I think we need to have a national prayer day just for Makhumalo.. I dont like seeing her like this. #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/7TeLuudt51 — 👑Mennie💫 (@KumaloMajo) July 6, 2017

It's emotional

The effects of infertility are real, says infertility specialist, Tertia Albertyn. She also dealt with infertility and told HuffPost SA: "There are physical and psychological challenges that only you go through."

Award-winning parenting and lifestyle blogger Sharon van Wyk said it was the type of trauma one can't really appreciate or understand unless they've been there.

South African women in a study on infertility also attested to this. They expressed feeling burning pain, anger, bitterness, guilt, loneliness and desperation. "Wanting a child was their only wish" and "They were prepared to do anything."

Something MaKhumalo also shared with her husband on the episode.

This is what I call Reality TV, all real, nothing scripted #uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/6pxABo2wHJ — The T Man (@Ooglermarc) July 7, 2017

Mseleku was also commended for not putting pressure on his wife. "Please know there's no pressure from my side," he told her.

That touching moment when Musa cried with @makhumsmseleku That's love right there. #uthandonesthembu — NdarBeighZeenClaire (@Zeenclaire14) July 6, 2017

There are options

MaKhumalo's gynaecologist told her that there are other options such as in vitro fertilisation and surrogacy, something that was also pointed out on social media:

MaKhumalo doesn't have fallopian tubes. SA is sad 😭 I hope Musa will be willing to try IVF. She'd be an amazing mother 🙏🏽 #UthandoNesthembu — Karabo Mokgoko (@Karabo_Mokgoko) July 6, 2017

Given how cultural Mseleku is weeeh it would be interesting ukuzwa umbono wakhe — Makhumalo Mseleku (@MakhumsMseleku) June 30, 2017

So, MaKhumalo, while you possibly mull over other ways to conceive, please know that you are not any less of a woman, a wife or a mother just because your womb has carried no child. As Oprah Winfrey famously said: "Biology is the least of what makes someone a mother."

And rest assured, your status as wife of the nation AKA national treasure AKA everyone's wife, remains intact.