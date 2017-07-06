How Somizi And His Daughter Give Us All The Feels

When the last episode of Somizi Mhlongo's reality show, Living The Dream With Somizi, aired on Wednesday night, we had no idea we would need to phone our dads at the end of the episode.

The episode was jam-packed with highlights from the season that was and of course, in true Somizi style, Mhlongo signed off the show in a Super "Splendiferous" manner.

He took us to his book launch event which was held recently at the Exclusive Books in Hyde Park.

During the launch, Mhlongo's daughter, Bahumi, spoke about her father in a way we had not seen before, leaving us rather, teary-eyed.

She reminded him of a time when she started pre-school when she was just five-years-old.

Bahumi said: "The night before I went to crechè, my dad styled my braids and I was a laughing stock the next day. When I came home crying, he refused to untie my hair. Instead, he tightened them and said, 'I'd be damned if I let you go through life worried about what people think of you'. That's the kind of person my dad is."

The duo has been giving us goals with the friendship that exists over and above their father and daughter bond.

We also loved their feature on Refiloe "Cassper Nyovest" Phoolo's music video for his latest single, 'Superman'.

Nothing beats love, fam.