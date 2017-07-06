SA Editors Forum Takes Black First Land First To Court

The South African National Editors Forum took Black First Land First to court on Thursday over freedom and protection of journalists, following the group's attack on journalists. Media freedom is on the agenda following BLF attacks on certain journalists, in particularly the intimidation of former Business Day and Financial Mail editor Peter Bruce.
Here is an update on the court proceedings:
@SAEditorsForum at Court 9F for media freedom, against media intimidation. Land is a just struggle. Violence against journalists is not. pic.twitter.com/WlfPyV1XYW— Ferial Haffajee (@ferialhaffajee) July 6, 2017
Editors gathered in SG High Court for interdict app vs BLF. @SAEditorsForum represented by Adv Tembeka Ngcukaitobi. pic.twitter.com/PknOLOPoZ1— Adriaan Basson (@AdriaanBasson) July 6, 2017
Adv. Tembeka Ngcukaitobi for @SAEditorsForum lays out how Black Land First intimidated @KarimaBrown and @timcohensa @Bruceps home.— Ferial Haffajee (@ferialhaffajee) July 6, 2017
Judge says @SAEditorsForum has stressed in its papers it is not challenging right to protest. #SANEFvsBLF https://t.co/dZnRMRpOIe— Ferial Haffajee (@ferialhaffajee) July 6, 2017
This is not what @Black1stLand1st says in court. Counsel says journalists are educated people who can lay charges if assaulted. #SANEFvsBLF https://t.co/bSKJ7ONsQW— Ferial Haffajee (@ferialhaffajee) July 6, 2017
Court packed out. Two benches of journalists. Two rows of @Black1stLand1st activists who also line walls. Rule of law. 🇿🇦#SANEFvsBLF— Ferial Haffajee (@ferialhaffajee) July 6, 2017
@SAEditorsForum says it supports right to protest but should be at media HQ not at individual's home #SANEFvsBLF— Ferial Haffajee (@ferialhaffajee) July 6, 2017
Ngcukaitobi: Brown was assaulted by BLF in presence of @SAPoliceService. Afterwards blamed for provoking BLF. #mediafreedom @SAEditorsForum— Adriaan Basson (@AdriaanBasson) July 6, 2017
BLF tweeting while court is in session. @SAEditorsForum #MediaFreedom https://t.co/shulGD8Qhn— Adriaan Basson (@AdriaanBasson) July 6, 2017
Laughter in court as @Black1stLand1st advocate refers to death of SABC's Suna Venter 'from a heart attack', same threat made to @Bruceps.— Pieter du Toit (@PieterDuToit) July 6, 2017
Adv Tshabangu says tweet sent to Peter Bruce about having a heart attack were 'in jest'. #MediaFreedom #sanefvsBLF— SANEF (@SAEditorsForum) July 6, 2017