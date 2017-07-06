SA Editors Forum Takes Black First Land First To Court

In court with Sanef and BLF.

The South African National Editors Forum took Black First Land First to court on Thursday over freedom and protection of journalists, following the group's attack on journalists. Media freedom is on the agenda following BLF attacks on certain journalists, in particularly the intimidation of former Business Day and Financial Mail editor Peter Bruce.

Here is an update on the court proceedings:

@SAEditorsForum at Court 9F for media freedom, against media intimidation. Land is a just struggle. Violence against journalists is not. pic.twitter.com/WlfPyV1XYW — Ferial Haffajee (@ferialhaffajee) July 6, 2017

Editors gathered in SG High Court for interdict app vs BLF. @SAEditorsForum represented by Adv Tembeka Ngcukaitobi. pic.twitter.com/PknOLOPoZ1 — Adriaan Basson (@AdriaanBasson) July 6, 2017

Judge says @SAEditorsForum has stressed in its papers it is not challenging right to protest. #SANEFvsBLF https://t.co/dZnRMRpOIe — Ferial Haffajee (@ferialhaffajee) July 6, 2017

This is not what @Black1stLand1st says in court. Counsel says journalists are educated people who can lay charges if assaulted. #SANEFvsBLF https://t.co/bSKJ7ONsQW — Ferial Haffajee (@ferialhaffajee) July 6, 2017

Court packed out. Two benches of journalists. Two rows of @Black1stLand1st activists who also line walls. Rule of law. 🇿🇦#SANEFvsBLF — Ferial Haffajee (@ferialhaffajee) July 6, 2017

@SAEditorsForum says it supports right to protest but should be at media HQ not at individual's home #SANEFvsBLF — Ferial Haffajee (@ferialhaffajee) July 6, 2017

Ngcukaitobi: Brown was assaulted by BLF in presence of @SAPoliceService. Afterwards blamed for provoking BLF. #mediafreedom @SAEditorsForum — Adriaan Basson (@AdriaanBasson) July 6, 2017

Laughter in court as @Black1stLand1st advocate refers to death of SABC's Suna Venter 'from a heart attack', same threat made to @Bruceps. — Pieter du Toit (@PieterDuToit) July 6, 2017