    • NEWS

    SA Editors Forum Takes Black First Land First To Court

    Members of the BLF movement have been attacking journalists.

    06/07/2017 12:18 SAST | Updated 45 minutes ago
    Adriaan Basson / Twitter
    In court with Sanef and BLF.

    The South African National Editors Forum took Black First Land First to court on Thursday over freedom and protection of journalists, following the group's attack on journalists. Media freedom is on the agenda following BLF attacks on certain journalists, in particularly the intimidation of former Business Day and Financial Mail editor Peter Bruce.

    Here is an update on the court proceedings:

