Best Of HuffPost On 7 July: 9 Stories You Should Catch

Black First Land First treasurer Thandiswa Yaphi in heated debate with the former editor of Business Day and Financial Mail, Peter Bruce, on June 29 2017.

1. South Africans have hit back at British public relations firm Bell Pottinger on social media, saying its apology is just not enough. The firm did not respond to numerous attempts at getting comment on the furore it has caused in South Africa. Here's how Bell Pottinger's Gupta campaign has damaged the country.

2. Struggling to understand people from Pretoria? That's because they speak SePitori, which is neither Setswana nor Sepedi nor Sesotho but a mix of all three with some other taals thrown in. We give you a Twitter crash course.

3. Former tourism minister Derek Hanekom has tweeted videos purporting to show factional discussions by Zuma loyalists taking place at the ANC's policy conference, saying "I could be silent. But the truth of what is going on must be exposed."

Meetings during the Policy Conference. Take a good look. Meetings of a faction? You be the judge. pic.twitter.com/fIbWUBwv8Q — Derek Hanekom (@Derek_Hanekom) July 6, 2017

4. Member of Black First Land First (BLF) continued to harass editors, journalists and state employees minutes after the Johannesburg high court ruled in favour of the editors' forum and ordered the movement to cease their attacks on journalists. This is why the BLF interdict is so important.

5. Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters was called out as racist this week for wearing latex gloves while feeding black children in Soweto. Clinical psychologist Nondumiso Mphambo explains the complexity of race and social media in South Africa.

6. ANC Member of Parliament Makhosi Khoza has been outspoken about issues facing the ANC, including the upcoming vote of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma. She has been the target of intimidation tactics and now faces potential disciplinary action by the party.

7. Blue Ivy can be heard rapping on dad Jay-Z's new album. The reactions from her fanbase, the Ivy League, are priceless, even though no one can hear what she's saying.

8. US citizen Frank Blaney found six signs of hope for a post-Trump America in his trip to Africa. "I can only pray that some of this grace and beauty can rub off on to the land of my birth."

9. Feeling stuck or unhappy in a relationship? Dr Eve has some advice on how to end it amicably.