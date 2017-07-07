Blue Ivy's Feature On '4:44' Has Her Fanbase 'The Ivy League' Going Crazy

Jay Z with daughter Blue Ivy Carter at the 59th annual Grammy awards.

Blue Ivy might just be following in the big musical footsteps of her of mum and dad, Beyoné and JAY-Z.

Well, at least that's what we're hoping after hearing leaked audio of her rapping on a bonus track from JAY-Z's recently dropped album "4:44".

Blue Ivy rapping on 4:44 pic.twitter.com/jC7PpJWg5a — Beyoncé Aus 🤰🏽 (@BeyonceAUS) July 7, 2017

The reactions on Twitter are priceless. People are so proud of baby girl even though on the most part, no one knows what she's actually saying.

Blue Ivy has a feature on an album that went platinum in less than a week, and she's only at five years old. She even has her own fanbase. Beyoncé has "The BeyHive", Rihanna has "The Navy" and now Blue has "The Ivy League".

Could this really be what she's saying?

Blue Ivy coming out with her album entitled "apple juice." But for now, here's her bars on 4:44👍🏾 pic.twitter.com/0hI6u0rTCW — rah-mel (@itsRamel) July 7, 2017

Even if it isn't we don't care because whatever she is saying, it's provocative.

These are some of our favourite reactions.