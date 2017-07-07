Blue Ivy's Feature On '4:44' Has Her Fanbase 'The Ivy League' Going Crazy

Blue Ivy might just be following in the big musical footsteps of her of mum and dad, Beyoné and JAY-Z.
Well, at least that's what we're hoping after hearing leaked audio of her rapping on a bonus track from JAY-Z's recently dropped album "4:44".
Blue Ivy rapping on 4:44 pic.twitter.com/jC7PpJWg5a— Beyoncé Aus 🤰🏽 (@BeyonceAUS) July 7, 2017
The reactions on Twitter are priceless. People are so proud of baby girl even though on the most part, no one knows what she's actually saying.
Blue Ivy has a feature on an album that went platinum in less than a week, and she's only at five years old. She even has her own fanbase. Beyoncé has "The BeyHive", Rihanna has "The Navy" and now Blue has "The Ivy League".
Could this really be what she's saying?
Blue Ivy coming out with her album entitled "apple juice." But for now, here's her bars on 4:44👍🏾 pic.twitter.com/0hI6u0rTCW— rah-mel (@itsRamel) July 7, 2017
Even if it isn't we don't care because whatever she is saying, it's provocative.
These are some of our favourite reactions.
1. Matthew A. Cherry
TL: So what do you think of Blue Ivy's freestyle?— Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) July 7, 2017
Me: pic.twitter.com/YFxfEM42vb
2. Lai
Blue Ivy: "everything is shaka, everything is flacka"— Lai (@beyswho) July 7, 2017
Me: pic.twitter.com/SfNI9izxMi
3. MonsterKing
Blue Ivy said she never seen a ceiling in her whole life...meaning she don't believe in limits #StayWoke— MonsterKing (@CerromeRussell) July 7, 2017
4. TEEJAY
"boom Chaka Laka....everything in Chaka" - Blue Ivy— TEEJAY (@travisTHX) July 7, 2017
"I'm EVERY woman, it's all IN ME" - Chaka Khan pic.twitter.com/KahqlnHtnE
5. Ronald Isley
Blue Ivy: "doitlooklikeiwasleftoff444" pic.twitter.com/Lhdqt0MSx7— ronald isley (@yoyotrav) July 7, 2017
6. #IvyLeague
BLUE IVY'S FANBASE IS THE IVY LEAGUE! pic.twitter.com/PZOrYZnXH8— #IvyLeague (@beyupdates_) July 7, 2017
7. Susie Carmichael
Me not understanding but still vibing to Blue Ivy's freestyle pic.twitter.com/7ttIpYTtrZ— Susie Carmichael (@ibeezwhoibeez) July 7, 2017
8. Cycle
Heard Blue Ivy's freestyle and had to fix the cover. pic.twitter.com/SY5LMBDObS— Cycle (@bycycle) July 7, 2017
9. Megan
I really thought Wild Thoughts was gonna be my summer jam but Blue Ivy just dropped that freestyle and now I'm like pic.twitter.com/nDPhS4sDnd— megan (@mtobin22) July 7, 2017
10. Thotimus Prime
Jay Z: Only rapper to rewrite history without a pen...— Thotimus Prime (@Zamalisa) July 7, 2017
Blue Ivy: Hold my sippy cup#ivyleague pic.twitter.com/qAKunx1PyJ
11. Kazeem Famuyide
Blue Ivy: Everything a singaaa everything a shacka, everything a shacka. boom shaka laka, boom shaka laka. pic.twitter.com/ZakzacXQdf— Kazeem Famuyide (@RealLifeKaz) July 7, 2017
12. Queen Quen
Sis has rhythm in her genetics.— queen quen (@quenblackwell) July 7, 2017
COME THRU BLUE IVY.
Kidz bop is QUIVERING. https://t.co/1XhsjC0zYK
13. Percy Mack
When Kanye realizes it's time to put North West in the studio after hearing Blue Ivy... pic.twitter.com/18A671geK1— Percy Mack (@Nicktheegr8) July 7, 2017
14. Vontay is typing...
Blue Ivy: BOOM SHACKALACKA— Vontay is typing... (@AyeYoVontay) July 7, 2017
Me: pic.twitter.com/k5jdy40Zpr
15. Prettyboi Barz ;(
BLUE IVY CARTER IS THE QUEEN OF RAP .— Prettyboi Barz ;( (@BarzdaLyricist) July 7, 2017
WHO IS JAY Z ? WHO IS BEYONCE? THE INDUSTRY IS CANCELLED . pic.twitter.com/LoryTTYiwV
16. Moncada/Robert 2020
Blue Ivy: "Never seen a didnsusnsidjdjdrjdj in my whole life— Moncada/Robert 2020 (@Scott_CEOofSUH) July 7, 2017
Me: pic.twitter.com/KTmEKqHBxm
17. Timo
.@BET, listen up. Next year, you're gonna give Blue Ivy her THINGS. Best Female Hip Hop Artist is HERS in 2018. Understood? pic.twitter.com/ZlHvzpEGbb— timo (@whenyoupIayme) July 7, 2017
18. Alston
When Blue Ivy said "boom shaka laka, boom Shaka Laka" pic.twitter.com/1GZXxqFaWa— Alston (@ItsMrAlston) July 7, 2017
19. Help 'em lord 💅🏾
Blue Ivy: Never seen a ceiling in my whole life— help 'em lord 💅🏾 (@TamartiansOnly) July 7, 2017
Me: pic.twitter.com/FLxm7l3Bi5