People In Pretoria Do Not Speak Like Anyone Else -- Here's A Crash Course In Pitori Lingo

One of the most dominant languages in Tshwane (Pretoria) is not on the list of our official 11.

It's been coined SePitori because it's neither Setswana, nor Sepedi nor Sesotho but is a sort of mix of all three and some other taals thrown into it.

If you've never been there and are fluent in any other language, you'll probably need a bit of a crash-course so you can grasp what Pretorians are saying.

We think some of these terms need to be added to the Urban Dictionary as soon as possible. Before that happens though, people on Twitter have started a trend called #LearnPitori and if you go through some of these terms then maybe, just maybe, you won't be too lost in the capital city.

It's so hectic even some of us in the office from Tshwane learnt something new.