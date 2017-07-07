People In Pretoria Do Not Speak Like Anyone Else -- Here's A Crash Course In Pitori Lingo

One of the most dominant languages in Tshwane (Pretoria) is not on the list of our official 11.
It's been coined SePitori because it's neither Setswana, nor Sepedi nor Sesotho but is a sort of mix of all three and some other taals thrown into it.
If you've never been there and are fluent in any other language, you'll probably need a bit of a crash-course so you can grasp what Pretorians are saying.
We think some of these terms need to be added to the Urban Dictionary as soon as possible. Before that happens though, people on Twitter have started a trend called #LearnPitori and if you go through some of these terms then maybe, just maybe, you won't be too lost in the capital city.
It's so hectic even some of us in the office from Tshwane learnt something new.
-
1.
#LearnPitori
English: Do you understand what I'm saying?
Setswana: Wa thlaloganya gore kereng?
Spitori: Wang tshwara 😉?
-
2.
White people on the phone : hello
Spitori : mei chommie. #Learnpitori
-
3.
😂 😂 😂 😂.... Pitori— Rabillion Sarel (@Tshim0elets0) July 6, 2017
English: I don't agree with you on this.
Sestwana: Ga ke dumelelane le wena.
Pitori: Nehhh mebra... #LearnPitori 🏃🙋🙆
-
4.
English: small cheap phone— rara (@Rato_K) July 6, 2017
Spirara: lepopotane #LearnPitori
-
5.
English: i am really not interested in those matters— The Resolute. (@Tiisetso_Phetla) July 5, 2017
Pitori: Mbore hape#learnpitori
-
6.
English: my things are looking good— Wandile (@Wandile_thela) July 6, 2017
Pitori: dilo di nametse RunX#LearnPitori
-
7.
English: I don't have any money.— Lebogang Latane (@LataneLebogang) July 7, 2017
sPitori: Ah khomu eja banse. 😂😂 #LearnPitori
-
8.
Whites: He is the beneficiary to that money— #LearnPitori (@KINGLAJAVA) July 5, 2017
Setswana: Eya ke madi a rragwe
Pitori: o ja spoko dae poi#LearnPitori
-
9.
This one got me 😂— Acquila Shipalane (@Miss_Quills) July 6, 2017
English: he's critical but stable
Pitori: o setse ka 1 bar#LearnPitori #learnspitori
-
10.
Whites: You've helped me alot.— Tsile Mmushi (@Tsile_sapio) July 5, 2017
Blacks: Ong kintsitse ghost'ung 😂😂😂#learnpitori
-
11.
#LearnPitori English : order drinks and I'll settle the bill Pitori : Senya ke tlaa patela 😂— NtombifuthiMhlongo (@sfothana) July 6, 2017
-
12.
😂😂😂— Rabillion Sarel (@Tshim0elets0) July 5, 2017
English: You okay?
Setswana: O petse sentle?
Pretoria: Smoko
😂😂😂🙆 I am done 🏃🏃🏃🚶🚶#learnpitori
-
13.
English: can i please pass..— King Teezy (@Teezy_Promking) July 5, 2017
Setswana: kgopela go feta
Spitori: geo tletse pleke ore re fete kae?#LearnPitori
-
14.
English: they are fighting— Itumeleng Motuba (@itumotuba) July 7, 2017
SePitori: ba ghosta#learnpitori
-
16.
#LearnPitori— _mixochauke (@ChaukeMixo) July 6, 2017
Whites : They Mad At Each Other
Pitorian : A di thulani
😂
-
17.
#learnpitori— Kegomoditswe_ (@abuti_ditswe) July 6, 2017
English: you really good with Mathematics.
Sepitori:o masepa ka Maths.
-
18.
English:A Group of people— LES.... (@just_eg0) July 6, 2017
Pitori:Guguranche😁😂😆#LearnPitori
-
18.
English: "leave me alone"— Suikertjie (@ms_moratioa) July 5, 2017
Sipitori: "mfologe"#LearnPitori 🤣🤣
-
19.
English : How are you?— Reabetswe (@r_molokomme) July 5, 2017
Pitori: Otherwise? #learnpitori
-
20.
English: You tried your best— Kok-La-Ninja (@kokla79) July 5, 2017
Setswana: O zamile waitsi
Pitori: We lwele 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 #learnpitori
-
21.
Whites: Im going to pee— Jon De Afrique (@fatd_john) July 5, 2017
Botswana: Keya ntlwana boithusetso
Pitori : Ko betha 6 9#Learnpitori
-
22.
English : I'll be back in a few minutes— RARE IN SA (@gopolang_rare) July 5, 2017
s'Pitori: ere kere tha-the
😂#learnpitori
-
23.
English: 'He is really good at...'— Dai baby. (@leetarbuu) July 5, 2017
S'pitori: 'Dai maan ke laas jo.' #LearnPitori
-
24.
Whites: I'm telling you the truth— #LearnPitori (@KINGLAJAVA) July 5, 2017
Tswana: Ka nnete
Pitori: Mafraaaaa#LearnPitori
-
24.
English: Is there something wrong?— #LearnPitori (@KINGLAJAVA) July 5, 2017
Setswana: A gonale bothata?
Pitori: Enden wena?😕#LearnPitori 😛
-
26.
English: Can I please have R10— Mbalenhle Madira (@Lesa_Enlhe) July 5, 2017
Setswana: Kopa R10
Pitori: Mfe jacket #LearnPitori
-
27.
English: We are going to call the Police— BabesWaⓂotswana (@lesco_p) July 5, 2017
Setswana: Rea go bitsa mapodisi
SePitori: Ro bitsa van!🚓#LearnPitori
-
28.
English: They are jealous of me— BabesWaⓂotswana (@lesco_p) July 5, 2017
Setswana: Ba njela mona
SePitori: Ka ba futhumatsa💪🔥#LearnPitori
-
29.
English: Money— BabesWaⓂotswana (@lesco_p) July 5, 2017
Setswana: Madi
SePitori: Lechankora/zaka/nyoko💰#LearnPitori
-
30.
English: She's pregnant— BabesWaⓂotswana (@lesco_p) July 5, 2017
Setswana: O imile/o mo mmeleng
SePitori: O bana#LearnPitori
-
31.
English: Congratulations!— BabesWaⓂotswana (@lesco_p) July 5, 2017
Setswana: Rea go lebogisa
SePitori: Abashwe!🙌#LearnPitori